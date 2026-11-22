MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Capitals: Arab states and regional organizations condemned the Iranian attack on a civilian industrial facility in Bahrain, characterizing the assault as a blatant violation of Bahrain's sovereignty, a threat to regional security and stability, and a flagrant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

In a statement on Sunday, the Arab League expressed its strongest condemnation of the attack, affirming full solidarity with the leadership, government, and people of Bahrain. The Arab League reiterated its support for all sovereign measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its security, territorial integrity, and residents, while calling on the international community to condemn the aggression and demand an immediate halt to escalating actions that threaten regional peace.

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi stated the Council's full solidarity with Bahrain following the Iranian aerial strike, which caused a fire and material damage. Albudaiwi emphasized that the security of Bahrain, including its territory, facilities, citizens, and residents, remains an integral part of the collective security of all GCC member states, affirming their unified stance against any threats to regional stability.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the attack and affirmed full solidarity with Bahrain. The Ministry rejected Iran's continued destabilizing behavior, targeting of civilian infrastructure, and violations of international law, the UN Charter, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Charter, and principles of good neighborliness, holding Iran responsible for the consequences of ongoing attacks.

The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the attack, calling it a flagrant violation of Bahrain's sovereignty and reaffirming its complete solidarity with Bahrain in protecting its national security.

Egypt condemned the attack on the civilian industrial facility, labeling it a violation of international law and Bahrain's sovereignty. The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed its rejection of assaults targeting regional stability and expressed full support for all measures taken by Bahrain to protect its sovereignty and citizens.

The Republic of Yemen condemned the attack in the strongest terms as a flagrant violation of international law. The Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed complete solidarity with Bahrain and rejected continued strikes on regional nations and civilian infrastructure.

Syria also condemned the Iranian drone attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait, as well as an attack on a UAE-flagged oil tanker, describing them as violations of national sovereignty and threats to broader regional security.

In a statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry expressed Syria's full solidarity with Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, reaffirming its support for the three countries in confronting anything that could undermine their sovereignty.