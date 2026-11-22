MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: Both Russia and Ukraine announced drone interceptions as the war between the two countries continues.



In this context, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement that its air defense systems had successfully shot down 170 Ukrainian drones over several Russian regions and the Black Sea.



On the Ukrainian side, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces announced that they had shot down 161 out of 186 Russian drones during the previous night.



Since the beginning of the war, Russia and Ukraine have exchanged reports almost daily claiming to have repelled attacks by the other side. However, these claims cannot be independently verified due to the ongoing war and fighting, which began in February 2022.

