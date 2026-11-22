MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed on Sunday lower by 159.92 points, or 1.59 percent, to end at 9,902.87.

Trading volume reached 106,226,397 shares, with turnover totaling QAR 254,433,765.506 through 14,528 transactions across all sectors.

The shares of seven companies advanced during the session, and those of 45 others declined, while three companies remained unchanged from their previous closing prices.

Market capitalization stood at QAR 603,957,564,242.772 at the close of trading, down from QAR 614,002,367,500.260 in the previous session.