MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 23 (IANS) US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton acknowledged an incident at the FBI on Sunday and urged upgrades to ageing digital infrastructure, while defending technology-export restrictions on China and Washington's engagement with Russia.

On ABC's This Week, Clayton declined to identify an attacker or disclose the incident's scope.

He separately attributed earlier technology outages to necessary upgrades, saying those disruptions were neither coordinated nor state-sponsored. He warned that further interruptions could accompany modernisation.

The broader threat is reflected in the FBI's own internet-crime statistics. Its 2025 report, released in April, recorded 1,008,597 complaints, compared with 859,532 the previous year.

Those figures measure complaints submitted to the bureau, rather than successful attacks on government systems. They do not establish the nature or consequences of the newly acknowledged FBI incident.

The report nevertheless illustrates how artificial intelligence has expanded the tools available to criminals. For the first time, it included a dedicated AI section, recording 22,364 complaints involving nearly $893 million in losses.

The FBI described scammers using cloned voices, fabricated identification documents, false social-media profiles and convincing videos depicting relatives or public figures. It also identified compromised corporate email accounts, technical-support fraud and personal-data breaches among costly methods used against victims.

The bureau said it launched Operation Winter SHIELD in 2026 to highlight practical steps organisations could take to strengthen their digital security.

Turning to China, Clayton argued that Washington should protect its most advanced capabilities while allowing less sophisticated technology to support infrastructure worldwide. He left licensing specifics to Commerce and Treasury.

Asked about Alice Huang, he cited an ongoing investigation into her and her firm and said he would await its findings.

The distinction between commercial access and security restrictions is reflected in the Export Administration Regulations administered by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security.

The rules impose controls according to the technology involved, its destination, its intended use and the organisations receiving it. They include restrictions covering specified military and military-intelligence users, supercomputers and semiconductor-manufacturing activities.

The published regulations also address access through data centres. For specified advanced-computing products, a licence is required when an exporter knows that a receiving data centre will provide computing capacity above a defined threshold to companies headquartered in designated destinations, or whose ultimate parent companies are based there.

That provision extends scrutiny beyond the physical destination of a shipment to the companies that will access the computing capacity. Separately, the regulations require transactions covered by multiple restrictions to satisfy all applicable licensing requirements and review policies.

On Russia, Clayton defended President Donald Trump's discussions with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping as an opportunity to address nuclear risks.

But, pressed on whether Putin was America's friend, he said:“He is not America's friend in Ukraine. Not at all. Not at all.”