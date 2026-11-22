MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) MHI and SAKURA internet to form Strategic Alliance to Build Japan's Sovereign AI Infrastructure

Tokyo and Osaka, November 22, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (President and CEO: Eisaku Ito; Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; "MHI") and SAKURA internet Inc. (Founder, CEO, and President: Kunihiro Tanaka; Head Office: Osaka City, Osaka; "SAKURA internet") today announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to form a strategic alliance. Under the MOU, the two companies will explore collaboration to strengthen Japan's domestic digital infrastructure for the sovereign AI and cloud(1) era. The initiative includes developing AI modular data centers that can be built efficiently and rapidly.

Growing Importance of Digital Sovereignty and Infrastructure Resiliency in the AI Era

The rapid spread of generative AI has made data centers essential infrastructure for government and industry. At the same time, much of the AI processing in Japan runs on cloud platforms operated overseas, which leaves it exposed to sudden service changes or suspensions. As a result, securing digital sovereignty and resilience (the ability to recover quickly from unforeseen events) for AI infrastructure designed, built, and operated in Japan is becoming a key challenge.

Securing sovereignty also requires stronger physical infrastructure. AI data centers need large-scale power and advanced cooling, and the time it takes to secure power and complete construction can delay the start of operations.

AI infrastructure must also remain resilient to disasters and geopolitical uncertainty, making the rapid and reliable development of data centers a strategic priority.

Two Strengths, One Objective

MHI has a long track record of supplying and operating resilient, safe, and secure equipment and systems across social infrastructure, aviation, defense, space, and other fields. It has technology and know-how in design, manufacturing, control, simulation and maintenance, data grounded in real-world site conditions, and the trust of customers across these industries. MHI has made resilience one of the pillars of its growth strategy, meaning keeping social infrastructure running and enabling rapid recovery in an increasingly uncertain environment. As part of this, it is strengthening its data center business, which integrates cooling, power, control and high-security technologies.

SAKURA internet was selected by Japan's Digital Agency as a Government Cloud service provider for fiscal year 2026, the first domestic cloud provider to be selected. It operates data centers in Tokyo, Osaka and Hokkaido and has an extensive track record in building and operating data centers and cloud services.

Combining these strengths, the two companies will explore collaboration in two areas:

1. Domestic digital infrastructure: jointly building a secure, high-performance, Japan-based digital infrastructure foundation for the sovereign AI and sovereign cloud era and offering vertically integrated services.

2. AI modular data centers: building highly efficient AI data centers quickly for next-generation AI infrastructure, including exploring reference architectures and modular construction methods for mechanical and electrical equipment.

"As AI becomes national infrastructure, that infrastructure has to be resilient in both how it is built and how it is operated. With SAKURA internet, we want to give Japan a sovereign AI foundation that is secure, available when it matters, and fast enough to keep pace with demand. This is part of MHI ITO(2) initiative: combining our strengths with the right partner to deliver value to far more customers." - Masayuki Suematsu, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

"With the rapid spread of AI, digital infrastructure such as cloud and data centers has become essential to society and industry. In this collaboration, we will combine MHI's technology and expertise in social infrastructure with our own experience building and operating cloud and data centers. Together, we aim to create new options for the domestic digital infrastructure that the sovereign AI and sovereign cloud era requires." - Kunihiro Tanaka, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and President, SAKURA internet Inc.

Looking ahead, the two companies aim to take the products and solutions established through this collaboration to global markets, including Asia and Oceania.

(1) Sovereign AI / cloud: An approach that allows data and AI platforms to be operated and used under a country's own laws and control.

(2) "Innovative Total Optimization" MHI's management methodology, built on the pillars of "total optimization" and "domain expansion".

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group

Since its foundation in 1884, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group has grown into a global leader in engineering and manufacturing, consistently addressing societal challenges and supporting people's lives. By integrating cutting-edge knowledge with the advanced technological capabilities developed over our long history, we will continue to tackle social issues and contribute to the realization of a safe and prosperous society. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on.

About SAKURA internet Inc.

SAKURA internet is a digital infrastructure company founded in 1996. It provides highly reliable cloud and computing platforms as "SAKURA Cloud," "SAKURA Web Hosting," and "SAKURA VPS" from its self-operated domestic data centers. Under the corporate philosophy of "Turning 'what you want to do' into 'what you can do,' " we develop a variety of services to meet customer needs and propose DX solutions that cater to various industries. For more information, please visit .

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on.

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)Sectors: Enterprise IT, Artificial Intel [AI], Datacenter & Cloud