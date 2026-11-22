MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) The DENSO GO (1950) Designated as a 2026 Japan Automotive Hall of Fame Historic & Heritage Vehicle

The DENSO GO Electric Car, circa 1949

KARIYA, JAPAN, November 22, 2026, - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO CORPORATION announced that the DENSO GO, an electric vehicle developed by the company in 1950, has been designated as a 2026 Historic & Heritage Vehicle by the Japan Automotive Hall of Fame (JAHFA). The vehicle was officially honored on November 11, 2026. The Japan Automotive Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have contributed to the development of Japan's automotive society, as well as automobiles of significant historical value, preserving their achievements for future generations.

The DENSO GO was developed in response to severe gasoline shortages in postwar Japan, with engineers turning their attention to alternative sources of energy. The development plan was launched in October 1949, shortly before the establishment of Nippondenso Co., Ltd., DENSO's predecessor. Less than nine months later, the vehicle underwent driving tests. In July 1950, 50 units were produced, all of which were sold.

The electric vehicle was powered by a DC motor developed in-house. Forty batteries were distributed between the front and rear of the vehicle, while the motor was positioned in the center to optimize weight balance. These and other innovations brought together the technologies and craftsmanship available at the time to overcome challenging road conditions and limited equipment and materials. The DENSO GO had a driving range of 195 kilometers on a single charge, a top speed of 43 km/h, and capacity for six occupants.

The DENSO GO embodies the spirit of DENSO's early years: looking ahead even in difficult times and bringing together technology and craftsmanship to address the challenges facing society. Building on the determination demonstrated by its predecessors in responding to postwar fuel shortages, DENSO has continued to take on the social challenges of each era.

The DENSO GO restored to commemorate DENSO's 60th anniversary is currently on display at the DENSO MUSEUM at the company's headquarters in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture. Through the DENSO GO and other exhibits, visitors can explore DENSO's history of taking on difficult challenges and using technology and craftsmanship to help shape the future.

DENSO will continue to contribute to a better future for mobility and society through its technology and craftsmanship.

The Restored“DENSO GO” (Currently on display at the DENSO MUSEUM)

DENSO MUSEUM

1-1 Showa-cho, Kariya, Aichi, Japan DENSO Headquarters, Building No. 5, 3rd Floor

Hours: 9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Open on DENSO business days and the first Saturday of each month.

If the first Saturday falls during an extended company holiday, the museum will open on the second Saturday instead.

Source: DensoSectors: Automotive