MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) MHI-MS Holds 70th Anniversary Ceremony for Its Paper Converting Machinery Business

70th Anniversary Ceremony for Its Paper Converting Machinery Business

TOKYO, November 22, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, Ltd. (MHI-MS), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, held an event in Tokyo on November 13 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its Paper Converting Machinery business division. The ceremony marked 70 years since the delivery in 1956 of its first corrugating machine for making corrugated board.

MHI-MS's Paper Converting Machinery business has delivered more than 300 corrugating machines to corrugated board manufacturers in Japan and around the world. In addition, MHI-MS began manufacturing box making machines that form corrugated board into folded boxes in 1958. More than 700 machines of the best-selling EVOL series have been delivered. Recently, the space-saving MC series has also been launched, offering an ideal solution for shorter run lengths with frequent job changes. These units support the foundation of logistics.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from 60 Japanese companies, 62 customers, and MHI-MS. Satoshi Kojima, President and CEO of MHI-MS, and Kohei Kobayashi, Head of Printing & Packaging Machinery Headquarters, expressed their gratitude, and asserted that MHI-MS would continue to embrace new challenges and contribute to the further development of the corrugated board industry through paper converting machinery.

MHI-MS also presented its world-first technology for the future of the corrugated board industry, an automated control unit(1) that uses AI predictive models to prevent warping of boards during production due to moisture imbalance between the inner and outer liners. In addition, Shinjiro Hiyama, former Japanese baseball player for the Hanshin Tigers and currently a baseball commentator, presented a lecture on lessons from sport for organizational management.

Global demand for cardboard is rising as an alternative to plastic from an environmental standpoint, while at the same time corrugated board factories facing labor shortages require equipment to reduce manual operations and workloads. MHI-MS will continue to leverage the comprehensive strengths, diverse technologies, and years of accumulated experience and know-how of MHI Group to develop and market optimal solutions.

(1) For details, see the following press release:

MHI-MS Develops World's First AI-Based Corrugated Board Warp Control System

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on.

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)Sectors: Print & Package, Manufacturing