MENAFN - Gulf Times) South Korea's Kim A-lim clung to a one-stroke lead after Saturday's third round of the LPGA Tour Championship despite two late bogeys and a charge by top-ranked Nelly Korda.

Kim made bogeys at the 16th and 18th holes in firing a three-under par 69 to stand on 18 under after 54 holes in the season-ending showdown at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

The 31-year-old opened with a bogey but birdied three of the next six holes then did the same at 12 and 13, the latter by curling in a 25-foot putt.

She answered a bogey at 16 with a four-foot birdie putt at the next hole before holing a putt from the same distance to save a bogey on the 18th after finding water on her approach.

"I really focused on my game. Just aim and hit, that's all," said Kim.

"Today wind direction little tricky, changed a lot, swirly in the air. I'm going at the pin. But little switch the wind. That's golf."

A field of 60 players is chasing a $4mn (3.6mn euros) top prize, the highest in women's golf.

Kim, the 2020 US Women's Open champion, is seeking her fourth career LPGA title.

Two-time defending champion Jeeno Thitikul, the world number two from Thailand, shared second on 199 with Japan's Yuri Yoshida after firing a bogey-free 67 with three birdies on par-five holes.

"I tried to keep doing things I've been doing the past two days. Worked well today. A little slow on the back-nine but I'll take it with a five-under par," Jeeno said.

"I hit it pretty good but just couldn't roll in the putts real well. I rolled it well but not in the hole."

Korda, who would book her place in the LPGA Hall of Fame with a victory, fired a 65 to share fourth on 200 with fellow American Auston Kim.

Korda made nine birdies, her most in any round this season, and reeled off three in a row before a three-putt bogey at the 18th hole.

"Overall really happy with what I found on range. It was more of like a takeaway thought versus an actual position thought. That really helps me on the golf course," Korda said.

"When I get really technical my mind goes a million miles a minute and that's never good on a golf course, so hopefully I can continue pulling together and have a good Sunday."

LPGA Tour Championship A-lim Korda