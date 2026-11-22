MENAFN - Gulf Times) Spanish champions Barcelona came back from two goals behind to beat Villarreal 3-2 on Sunday and restore their three point lead at the top of La Liga.

Barca edged clear of Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid, who had pulled level with them on Saturday after beating Celta Vigo.

Two goals inside seven minutes from Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi gave Villarreal a commanding lead at Camp Nou and Barca winger Lamine Yamal missed a first half penalty.

However the Catalan giants struck three times in an 11-minute spell in the second half to claim victory.

Gerard Martin and Fermin Lopez pulled Barca level before Pau Navarro's own goal gave them the three points.

Barca have now won four consecutive matches across all competitions since their Clasico defeat by Real Madrid in October.

"We suffered because we started the game badly, we let in two goals very early. I'll remember how the team reacted but we have to work to ensure this doesn't happen again," Barca midfielder Pedri told DAZN.

"Against a team like this you can't always turn things around from two down."

The hosts were caught snoozing in the early afternoon sunlight and Buchanan fired Villarreal ahead in the fifth minute.

Fermin Lopez gave the ball away with a careless pass and Canada international Buchanan produced a perfect sliced effort from distance to send the visitors ahead.

Two minutes later Villarreal doubled their advantage when Tani Oluwaseyi, another Canadian, broke in down the left flank and smashed an effort over Joan Garcia into the roof of the net.

Hansi Flick's side should have pulled one back when Oluwaseyi felled Yamal in the area and a penalty was given after a VAR review.

Yamal took it himself but dragged his effort against the post and wide.

The winger tried to make amends with a burst inside from the wing before half-time but Peter Gulacsi palmed away his cross-shot and the goalkeeper and his defence combined to thwart Eric Garcia on the follow up.

Quickfire treble

Barcelona came out invigorated in the second half and quickly dragged themselves back into the match.

Pedri shot wide and Gulacsi saved from Lopez's low effort before Martin found the net in the 57th minute.

Pedri crossed the ball in from the left for the defender to head home.

Four minutes later Lopez slammed home the second after being teed up by Yamal, and the third was quick to follow.

A clever backheel pass by Yamal fed Eric Garcia, whose cross was bundled into the back of his own net by Navarro.

Substitute Anthony Gordon was denied by Gulacsi and then appealed for a penalty after a bump from Santi Comesana but went down too easily.

Navarro was sent off for a second yellow card in stoppage time as Villarreal, ninth, left frustrated.

"The (first Barca) goal psychologically killed us, they gained confidence, a couple of minutes later they equalised and from there it's a lot more difficult," Comesana told DAZN.

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