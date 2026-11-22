MENAFN - Gulf Times) Wang Zhiyi won badminton's Hong Kong Open in style on Sunday and then said she needs to work harder if she is to stop world number one An Se-young from making history.

With reigning Olympic and world champion An absent to recharge her batteries, China's Wang powered to the title without dropping a game all week.

In a year where South Korea's An has dominated, Wang beat Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-16, 21-11 in the women's final.

It was the 26-year-old Wang's second title of the year, having stunned An in the final of the prestigious All England Open in May.

That was the only blip in a phenomenal season for An, who has not lost since and has otherwise been unbeatable in clinching 11 titles in 2026.

An will return to action at the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals next month in Hangzhou and if she wins will be the first player in history -- man or woman -- to clinch 12 titles in a season.

Asked by AFP how she can beat the 24-year-old An, world number three Wang recalled how the South Korean had playfully told her she needs to work harder.

"Oh my god," Wang replied. "I don't know. She said I need to work harder, harder than her.

"She plays very solid, does not make mistakes and is very consistent -- that's hard to beat."

After racing past Pornpawee in the final, Wang cupped her ear to the crowd and then tore off her headband before tossing it into the crowd.

"I was really enjoying the moment and the atmosphere very much," she said.

There was more disappointment for Thailand in the men's title decider, with Kunlavut Vitidsarn pulling out of the final against Denmark's Anders Antonsen because of a back injury.

Malaysia celebrated their first men's doubles crown in Hong Kong in 27 years.

Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun defeated Indonesia's Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin 21-19, 21-18.

On a successful day for Malaysia's doubles teams, Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan sealed the women's doubles title.

Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping won an all-Chinese mixed-doubles final in three games.

Wang Zhiyi Hong Kong Open Badminton An Se-young