The 13th Gulf Studies Forum opened in Doha yesterday. Organised by the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies, the forum runs until tomorrow, bringing together researchers and academics specialising in the region.

This year's forum will focus on two main themes:“Gulf Security and the US–Israeli War on Iran” and“Language Policies in the Arab Gulf Countries: Contexts, Trends, and Content”. The forum will feature 17 sessions examining security and political transformations in the region, as well as language policies in the Arab Gulf states.

The first theme comprises eight sessions examining changes in the Gulf security environment following the US–Israeli war on Iran and the challenges associated with the restructuring of the Gulf security architecture. The sessions will explore Gulf security dynamics, security partnerships, changes in the nature of security threats and patterns of adaptation, as well as alternative visions for the future of Gulf security.

The first theme will also address energy security and maritime routes, alongside the repercussions of the war for Gulf states' relations with Yemen and Iraq.

The second theme comprises seven discussion sessions addressing language policies in the Arab Gulf states in the context of linguistic diversity, the place of language in higher education policies, and the role of lexicographical initiatives in reflecting language policy orientations. The sessions will also examine the relationship between language and social status in Gulf societies, as well as linguistic transformations in everyday settings, including the family, media, and the marketplace, from a sociological perspective. This theme will also feature a lecture titled“Achieving Linguistic Sovereignty in the Arab Gulf States in Times of Turmoil” and a plenary session dedicated to presenting the“State of Qatar Arabic Language Index” project.