Arab Rising Stars made their Doha debut at Doha Film Festival (DFF) 2026, marking Screen International's 10th year identifying emerging regional talent. The first year of the award honoured creative talents Nadia al-Khater, Avan Jamal, Marawan Waleed and Lina Malaika.

Doha Film Festival initiatives like Arab Rising Stars bring together emerging talent with established industry voices, and continues to foster cross-cultural exchange and support original stories from the region and beyond.

Qatar-based filmmaker Nadia al-Khater, whose short film Light to Ashes (Qatar/France) features in DFF 2026's International Short Film Competition, spoke about the creative challenges and opportunities facing Arab filmmakers. Addressing challenging stereotypes, she said:“There are many narratives and external expectations we have to push against. Not succumbing to outside viewpoints is important, and there are plenty of opportunities to challenge this because we have a lot to say.”

Iraqi-Kurdish actress Avan Jamal who stars as a Peshmerga sniper in the war drama No Paradise If You Are Killed by a Woman (Norway/ Iraq/ United Arab Emirates/ Sweden), Iraq's submission for the 99th Academy Awards, spoke about the importance of bringing stories from her community to the screen.“It is a true honour and privilege to be part of Arab Rising Stars.

Emotions like love, hope, family and survival are universal, and what we are doing is telling our stories with authenticity and sharing them with the world.”

Egyptian actor Marawan Waleed, star of the psychological thriller Safe Exit (Egypt/ Libya/ Tunisia/ Qatar/ Germany), reflected on his experience:“I am very proud to be chosen and happy to be here with DFF, meeting so many people and building connections at such an exciting time.”

Saudi filmmaker, creative director, writer and cultural consultant Lina Malaika shared her pride in representing Saudi voices across cinema, writing and creative media. Speaking on the achievement, she said:“I am extremely honoured to be selected among such inspiring creatives, and I am proud to represent Saudi Arabia on a global stage through cinema, writing and creative work.”

Indian actor and filmmaker Nandita Das said cinema carries a greater responsibility in a world full of strife, violence and prejudice, a day after she received the Doha Film Festival (DFF) 2026 Creative Excellence Award.

Das and Syrian actor Taim Hasan received the award at the opening ceremony for their outstanding contributions to cinema.