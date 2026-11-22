The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs has concluded the third First of the Firsts competition, the international branch of the founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani Noble Qur'an Competition, at a ceremony at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort and Convention Hotel, drawing a tremendous turnout from across regions of Qatar and other countries.

HE Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem al-Ghanem crowned Egyptian contestant Abdelfattah Abdelhamid Abdel Fattah Abu Zahra the competition's winner, awarding him the QR1mn first-place prize. He prevailed over a contingent of first-place winners from international Qur'an competitions, who competed for the distinction of First Among the First.

The ceremony brought together Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Dr Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem al-Thani, and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Family, Khalifa bin Issa al-Kubaisi, alongside representatives of several institutions, entities and diplomatic missions accredited to Qatar.

A variety of scholars and dignitaries from outside Qatar also attended, including Grand Mufti of Slovenia Sheikh Nevzet Poric; Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Moscow International Holy Qur'an Competition Sheikh Dr. Roshan Abbasov; Grand Mufti of Croatia Sheikh Aziz Hasanovic; Mufti of Burundi Sheikh Nayabagabo Salum; and Chairman of the Tanzania International Qur'an Award Sheikh Osman Kabur, alongside other scholars and representatives of international Qur'anic institutions.

In his address, chairman of the organising committee of the competition, Jassim Abdullah al-Ali, said the gathering brought together an elite group of people devoted to the Qur'an, who came from around the world to compete in memorising the Holy Qur'an and mastering its recitation.

Launched in Qatar more than a quarter-century ago, the competition has since continued to fulfill its mission of caring for the Holy Qur'an, supporting its memorisers and fostering a spirit of honorable competition among contestants, al-Ali said.

He noted that the competition's categories have diversified over the years, encompassing different age groups and proficiency levels, including Arabic speakers and others. This reflects a vision that regards caring for people devoted to the Qur'an as an investment in building individuals and advancing society, while cherishing the memorisation and teaching of the Holy Qur'an and the inculcation of its values as fundamental to shaping character and reinforcing religious and moral values.

Al-Ali explained that First of the Firsts stands apart as a distinctive Qur'anic category, both in concept and in the nature of its contests. Its participants aren't seeking their first recognition; they've already stood on award podiums and secured first-place finishes in Qur'an competitions.

They come to Doha to take part in a new competitive experience that tests top-echelon levels of memorisation, mastery, performance and knowledge of the meanings of the Holy Qur'an, he said.

Al-Ali stressed that the contest brings together a pantheon of first-place winners in a single competition to select First Among the First. This distinctive format sets it apart from other international Qur'an competitions, giving it a phenomenal standing and raising the bar for precision, accuracy and mastery.

Al-Ali also outlined the international category's exponential growth in participation. The competition attracted contestants from 21 countries in its first edition, a figure that rose to 29 in the second before reaching 35 countries in the third.

Al-Ali added that 98 contestants had applied for the third edition, with 42 advancing to the in-person contests in Qatar after completing preliminary qualifying rounds remotely via video conferencing.

The finalists ranked among the competition's top-echelon participants, having previously secured outstanding results and first-place finishes in Qur'an competitions, he noted.

Al-Ali further explained that remote preliminary qualifying rounds represented a substantive development in the third edition, vastly expanding its geographical reach and opening the door to a greater number of first-place winners from additional countries. The approach largely broadened participation before the finalists were selected for the in-person contests in Doha, setting the international category apart through its expanded reach and accessibility.

The competition was a testament to the steadfast care, Qatar under its leadership, extended to the Holy Qur'an and those devoted to it, al-Ali said, suggesting that this commitment went well beyond organising competitions. It encompassed support for Qur'anic education, nurturing talent, empowering Qur'anic institutions and building productive partnerships with relevant institutions and entities around the globe.

These endeavours, he noted, reflected the country's broader commitment to cherishing the Holy Qur'an and bolstering its presence at the forefront of international Qur'anic initiatives.

For his part, Chairman of the Supreme Judging Committee, Sheikh Dr Ahmed Issa al-Maasarawi, said the strength of memorisation was reflected in a contestant's ability to recall Qur'anic passages instantly and with a high degree of precision. A proficient memoriser, he explained, could immediately identify the passage being asked about, including verses with similar wording throughout the Holy Qur'an.

He noted that the third edition had demonstrated incredibly advanced levels of proficiency in this regard, bringing together a pantheon of memorisers from around the world. He also underscored the importance of proper Qur'anic instruction under the guidance of accomplished sheikhs, which was essential to attaining the highest levels of mastery, precision and accuracy.

As part of the ceremony, the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs unveiled the upgraded visual identity of the First of the Firsts category, reflecting the contest's continued advancement and its expanding presence on the global stage. The new identity set the category apart with a distinctive visual character molded by its nature, mission and standing as a gathering of top-echelon winners from international Qur'an competitions.

In addition, the minister honoured the chairman and members of the Supreme Judging Committee in recognition of their scholarly and Qur'anic contributions and their efforts to assess contestants in accordance with approved rules and standards. Their extensive expertise had contributed tremendously to bolstering the standard of competition while safeguarding the meticulous evaluation of contestants and the accuracy of results.

The ceremony also recognised media enterprises and outlets that had covered the competition throughout its various stages. They included Qatar Media Corp, Qatar News Agency (QNA), Qatar TV, Qatar Radio, Holy Qur'an Radio and Al Rayyan TV, as well as Al Raya, Al Sharq, Al Arab, Al Watan, The Peninsula, Gulf Times, Qatar Tribune among others.

The recognition acknowledged their journalistic, news and digital coverage, which helped bring the competition, its various stages and participating contestants to the attention of audiences.

The recognition also underscored the substantive role played by media organisations in bringing the First of the Firsts contests to audiences at home and abroad. Working in tandem, television, radio, print and digital coverage had tremendously augmented the competition's public presence and bolstered its Qur'anic mission.