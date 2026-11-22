Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Interior Meets Cypriot Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab Al Kaabi, met on Sunday with Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the State of Qatar, Elpidoforos A. Economou.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations and ways to enhance them, particularly in the security field, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.
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