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Liquid Gold remains locked in the mindsets of global traders. As equity indices turn in sour results in most major markets, the price of energy is another constant reminder that sentiment is being stirred by fragile conditions. The price of WTI Crude Oil turned in a fascinating couple of days trading before going into the weekend. Whispers persist of increasing tensions in the Middle East. The main actors including the U.S and Iran have been heightening signals that another military escalation may be drawing close. In the meantime, day traders need to continue to read the tea leaves carefully East Tensions Cloud WTI's Thanksgiving Week Outlook

After falling with sincere velocity early on Friday morning, WTI Crude Oil started to see increased buying around the halfway point and went into the weekend within sight of the weekly high. However, more importantly perhaps, is the sound of war drums that has started to be heard again from the U.S and the Middle East

While some analysts continue to try and talk the price of WTI Crude Oil lower with optimistic words of a peace accord somehow being negotiated, rumblings from Iran and the U.S should keep all WTI Crude Oil traders ready for a different set of results. The U.S is going into a long holiday weekend because of the Thanksgiving holiday this coming Thursday, so perhaps there will be perception that quiet will prevail for a handful of days. This should make the short and near-term volatile as large players try to position themselves ahead of a possible storm Rebounds From Nearly $82 but Closes Below $85

Yes, WTI Crude Oil went into the weekend below $85.00, and this is lower than the previous Friday's close. Yet news of renewed attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Houthis via rockets, oil tankers in the Hormuz Strait having problems, and missile attacks on Bahrain from Iran, should make WTI Crude Oil traders anxious. Preparing for the potential of heightened conflict between Iran and the U.S may prove important. After hitting a low of nearly $82.00 on early Friday, WTI Crude Oil started to reverse higher.

Looking for support below to ignite buying positions may remain a worthwhile bet in the coming days, but tomorrow's opening if prices remain near Friday's close and go higher may signal nervousness has crept upwards this weekend among large players. Retail speculators are at the mercy of momentum caused by folks who are not only looking at supply ratios and logistical statistics from the Middle East, but by perceptions military escalation threatens Positioning Could Amplify Oil Price Swings

The notion that higher prices in WTI Crude Oil act as an 'insurance policy' of sorts by large players as they price in elevated risks is logical. And with a marketplace that will lose a considerable amount of trading volume by this coming Wednesday, day traders need to understand that large players may be inclined to price in their nervous sentiment before leaving for a long holiday weekend.

While trading will take place late this week, volumes could become untrustworthy and create volatility that can harm day traders who are simply looking to bet on directions. Meaning that trading early this week may see increased action caused by large players who may be ultra-active and cause fluctuations in an already nervous marketplace.

Could WTI Resume Its Decline if Military Escalation Is Avoided?

Having fallen to nearly $82.00 on Friday, some optimistic traders may be inclined to bet against the noise and believe lower prices in WTI Crude Oil will prevail. The closing price of nearly $84.84 this Friday can be taken in a very positive light. There is a chance large players may not believe military escalation will take this week and that the price of WTI Crude Oil should drop further. Looking for potential quick hitting moves chasing support technical support levels may prove possible for retail traders Traders Face Geopolitical Risks and Broader Market Nerves

Tomorrow and Tuesday's trading in WTI Crude Oil is certain to be fast. Not only is the Middle East in focus for traders, but speculators cannot discount the possibility of broad market nervousness via equity indices somehow spilling into commodity trading. The shortened week of trading in the U.S is another potential firecracker that could spark random noise and price velocity Crude Oil Technical Outlook: $84.30 Support and $85.10 Resistance

Current Resistance: 85.100

Current Support: 84.300

High Target: 87.300

Low Target: 82.550