MENAFN - Amman Net) A number of columnists writing for Jordanian newspapers and news websites on Saturday and Sunday, November 21 and 22, 2026, addressed a range of political, national and humanitarian issues. Their commentaries focused on the impact of regional instability on Jordan, the future of Jordanian-Israeli relations, the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, and the need to address development challenges and listen to the demands of communities in the Badia and other governorates.

In an article titled “Jordan and the Turmoil on All Four Fronts,” writer Sameeh Al-Maaytah warned of the strategic risks facing Jordan amid developments in southern Syria, expanding Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, the ongoing crisis in Gaza, and the repercussions of Iranian influence through militias and military tensions across the region.

Al-Maaytah argued that Jordan is paying the price of its geographical location. While it cannot control the course of the crises unfolding around it, the country must continue strengthening its state institutions and preserving stability, ensuring that regional turmoil does not derail development efforts or undermine the pursuit of new opportunities.

Meanwhile, former politician and parliamentarian Samir Habashneh examined the future of Jordanian-Israeli relations in an article published by Al Jazeera Network under the title “Jordan: The Limits of Convergence and the Constants of National Security.” His analysis addressed political shifts within Israel and the possibility of a government led by Gadi Eisenkot.

Habashneh argued that a substantial gap remains between Jordan's position and Israel's political direction, particularly on the establishment of a Palestinian state, settlement expansion, displacement, and the Hashemite custodianship of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

He stressed that any change in relations with a future Israeli government should be conditional on concrete measures, including halting settlement activity and attacks against Palestinians, and abandoning displacement plans. Jordan, he noted, will judge any new Israeli government by its actions rather than its statements.

On the Palestinian issue, writer Maher Abu Tair devoted his column in Al-Ghad newspaper, titled “Gaza: First in the Number of Orphans,” to the continuing humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip and the extensive human, health, educational and social losses caused by the war.

Abu Tair highlighted the growing number of orphans, wounded people and displaced families, alongside the destruction of schools, hospitals and residential buildings, as well as shortages of water and humanitarian assistance. He argued that the suffering of Gaza's population goes beyond the immediate consequences of war, pointing to what he described as efforts to push Palestinians towards accepting displacement under the weight of increasingly unbearable living conditions.

Writer Hussein Al-Rawashdeh, meanwhile, addressed the dialogue sessions held by Royal Adviser for Tribal Affairs Kanaan Al-Balawi with residents of Jordan's Badia regions in his article “The Message from the Tribal Communities Has Been Delivered: Thank You, Adviser.”

Al-Rawashdeh highlighted the importance of listening to citizens in remote areas, the Badia and rural communities, and addressing the development gaps affecting these regions. He called for expanding such meetings into broader national dialogues across Jordan's governorates, giving citizens an opportunity to express their economic and political priorities while strengthening partnerships between the government, society and the private sector.

Taken together, the four commentaries reflect growing concern over Jordan's national security amid regional instability, the country's longstanding positions on the Palestinian issue, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and calls for stronger development policies and greater attention to domestic demands.