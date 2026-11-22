MENAFN - Amman Net) Fadaat Media Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei to strengthen cooperation in technology, cloud computing and artificial intelligence, while exploring commercial opportunities and developing technological solutions that support the Group's operations and digital initiatives in line with its growth and expansion ambitions across the Middle East and North Africa.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Mr. Maayed Dib, CEO of Fadaat Media Group, and Mr. Alan Qi, President, Huawei Cloud Computing Support Center, Middle East and Central Asia.

The areas of cooperation include the potential adoption of Huawei's cloud infrastructure to host Fadaat Media Group's technological solutions and digital platforms, including AI-powered media monitoring and analysis solutions which enable the simultaneous monitoring of dozens of television channels, with capabilities to transcribe and translate their content into 25 languages. The solutions also allow speakers and logos recognition, on-screen text extraction, and relevant alerts generation, supporting efficient operations and meeting their technical and operational requirements.

The MoU also establishes a broader framework for cooperation, positioning Huawei as one of Fadaat Media Group's technology and cloud computing partners. This will allow both parties to explore opportunities to leverage Huawei's cloud infrastructure, content delivery, video processing and over-the-top (OTT) streaming technologies, alongside AI-powered media solutions covering video generation, dubbing, translation, content automation and intelligent media. Other areas include media monitoring, audience intelligence, social media analytics and data processing, leveraging Huawei's technical expertise to support the Group's existing and future digital platforms and initiatives.

Commenting on the MoU, Mr. Maayed Dib, CEO of Fadaat Media Group, said:“This MoU represents an important step in Fadaat Media Group's journey towards advancing its technological infrastructure, strengthening its digital capabilities and delivering AI-powered technological solutions across the Middle East and North Africa, through collaboration with global companies that possess advanced technical expertise and capabilities. We look forward to expanding our cooperation with Huawei and leveraging its cloud computing and artificial intelligence solutions to support our digital platforms and technological initiatives, while exploring opportunities to develop innovative media services and solutions that keep pace with the rapid transformations in the media industry and meet the needs of audiences across the region.”

For his part, Mr. Alan Qi, President, Huawei Cloud Computing Support Center, Middle East and Central Asia said:“Agentic AI is reshaping the media industry, from how stories are created to how they reach audiences. Through our partnership with Fadaat Media Group, Huawei Cloud will bring its agentic cloud, abundant AI computing power, leading AI models delivered as a service and agent platform, so media organizations can build their own AI agents. Combined with Fadaat's deep local media expertise, this will lay the intelligent foundation for the region's media industry. Together, we will help Gulf media lead the AI era, not follow it.”

Through this cooperation, the two parties aim to combine Fadaat Media Group's media expertise and regional presence with Huawei's technological capabilities in cloud computing and artificial intelligence. This collaboration is expected to support operational activities, enhance the efficiency of digital platforms and services, and open up opportunities to develop new technological and media solutions, while creating avenues for commercial cooperation and expansion across regional markets.