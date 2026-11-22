MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland says it has met its target for cutting the risk posed by pesticides to groundwater. Yet residues of banned pesticides were above the drinking water limit at one in four monitoring sites in 2024, according to federal data. As summers get drier, each polluted well leaves water suppliers with one less source. This content was published on November 22, 2026 - 10:00 9 minutes

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In August the village of Dinhard, near Winterthur, northeastern Switzerland, had to switch on a long-dormant pumping station to cope with water shortages from drought. But the municipality warned residentsExternal link that the drinking water limit could be exceeded for a while – the restarted well contained residues of chlorothalonil, a fungicide Switzerland banned in 2020.

Dinhard is one of many places on the Swiss Plateau – the lowlands between the Alps and the Jura – where groundwater carries residues of banned pesticides. Six years of data from the national groundwater monitoring network NAQUA, obtained by the environmental group WWF and published as interactive mapsExternal link, show that in 2024, residues of banned pesticides were above the legal limit at one in four monitoring sites.

The most widespread residue is chlorothalonil. Farmers sprayed the fungicide on grain, potatoes, vegetables and vines from the 1970s until it was banned in 2020. The limit for chlorothalonil in water is deliberately set low out of an abundance of caution, the Federal Food Safety Office told Swissinfo. Where drinking water exceeds it, suppliers must act to bring it down. Suppliers can do this by diluting the well water with clean water, or through treatment. But since most of Switzerland's water originates in wells, contamination can limit suppliers' options.

External Content Official target is met, pollution remains

After a ban, pesticide residues take time to fade. Our analysis of the monitoring data shows that between 2020 and 2024, the number of sites where the chlorothalonil residue exceeded the legal limit fell by only about a fifth, a figure the Federal Office for the Environment confirmed.

The Federal Office for Agriculture shows a much faster improvement, but it measures something other than contamination in water. In 2021, parliament set a target of halving the External link risks pesticides pose to groundwater, compared with the period from 2012 to 2015. The Federal Office for Agriculture tracks this with a risk indicator, calculated from the amount of each pesticide sold and how likely it is to reach groundwater. By that measure, the target for groundwater was reached in 2020, the year chlorothalonil was withdrawn.

The risk indicator fell as soon as chlorothalonil was off the market, but the residues already in the ground stay for years. The indicator only shows whether farmers are buying fewer risky pesticides. The Federal Office for Agriculture uses it to report on the 2027 target, and by that measure the target for groundwater has been met. However, water suppliers do not use the same indicator. Whether water is safe to drink is decided by measuring it: suppliers test their own water, cantonal food inspectors check it, and the environment office monitors groundwater across the country. Those measurements show the residues are still there.

How long it will take until chlorothalonil residues are below the limit at most sites“cannot currently be reliably estimated”, said Daniela Mangiarratti, an information officer at the Federal Office for the Environment, because groundwater renews slowly and at a different pace in each place.

External Content Why pollution matters more in a drought

Residue matters more as summers get drier. A 2021 study by the environment officeExternal link expects less groundwater to accumulate in summer and dry spells to become longer and more frequent across all of Switzerland. This summer, 151 Swiss municipalities restricted water use. When deliveries run short, suppliers fall back on local wells, as Dinhard did.

However, suppliers are increasingly giving up on wells because their water exceeds the limit for pesticide residues, says the Swiss Gas and Water Industry Association, which represents the suppliers.

Removing the residues requires“expensive plants that need a lot of energy and staff”, association head of communications Christos Bräunle told Swissinfo. This is“practically not feasible” for small suppliers, and more than half of Switzerland's water suppliers are small. As an example, Bräunle points to Winterthur: its utility now supplies five times as much water to neighbouring municipalities as it did 20 years ago, with a sharp jump after restrictions were placed on chlorothalonil residues.

The next problem: TFA

Swiss and European authorities are now examining another substance: trifluoroacetic acid (TFA), a“forever chemical” from the PFAS family. It forms when some refrigerant gases break down in the air and when certain pesticides break down in soil. The environment office found it at monitoring sites across the countryExternal link, with the highest levels under farmland, where the office estimates that pesticides are the main source. In June, a committee of the European Chemicals Agency recommended classifying TFA as toxic to reproduction.

Switzerland has no limit for TFA in drinking water, and TFA is not counted in the 2027 target for cutting pesticide risks, the agriculture office told Swissinfo. The government expects to enact a separate action plan on persistent chemicals such as PFAS by the end of 2027. Like most European countries, Switzerland still allows the pesticides that form TFA, and it usually follows EU decisions on their regulation. The EU has extended several of these approvals while it reviews the potential risks.

Denmark, which like Switzerland gets most of its drinking water from groundwater, is the exception. In 2025, it became the first European country to withdraw pesticides because they form TFA. Thirty-three products were affected, after its geological survey found that their active substances break down into TFA in farm soil. Five of the six substances are still authorised in Switzerland, among them fluazinam. The Danish researchers told Swissinfo that these substances would break down into TFA in Swiss soil the same way as in Danish soil.



External Content What Switzerland is doing about contamination

The main way to protect drinking water at the source is to protect the land that feeds each well. Since February 2023, the Water Protection Act has allowed only pesticides there that do not push residues above the limit. But this rule only applies once a canton has marked out on a map the land that feeds a well. Around wells without such a map, the regulation does not apply.

So far, cantons have mapped the land for about 70 wells, according to the environment office. A revision of the Water Protection ActExternal link would require about 1,500 to be mapped by 2050, so fewer than 5% have been done.

Klaus Lanz, a chemist who heads International Water Affairs, an independent research institute, says the cantons have not enforced groundwater protection. He points to Munich, where the utility has paid farmers to switch to organic farming around its wells since 1992.“It is astonishing that this successful model is not yet used anywhere in Switzerland,” he says.

The cantons disagree. Around public wells, protection zones already limit fertilisers and pesticides, and cantons inspect farms, the conference of cantonal environment offices told Swissinfo. It agrees that the mapping is behind: each map needs hydrogeological studies by specialists, and protecting the land means weighing it against farming. The most effective protection, its spokesperson Nadine Kammermann says, is to keep problematic substances out of the environment in the first place, and the cantons have repeatedly asked for stricter approval of pesticides.

Swiss farmers worry about losing access to more pesticides. They expect the TFA-forming pesticides to lose their EU approval sooner or later, and then their Swiss authorisation.

Another chemical, fluazinam, used against late blight in potatoes, will be“difficult to almost impossible to replace”, says David Brugger, head of crop production at the Swiss Farmers' Union. Other fungicides against the disease, such as chlorothalonil and mancozeb, are already gone. In the wet year of 2024, fluazinam helped save the potato harvest, he says, while organic growers, who can only use copper, lost up to half their crop.

Water suppliers and farmers both see the land around wells as the place to act, but they want different things. The water suppliers want it mapped quickly,“not, as the federal government plans, by 2050”. The Farmers' Union rejected the proposed rules in the consultation, warning that potatoes could then no longer be grown there. The government expects to send the revision of the Water Protection Act to parliament in early 2027.

Edited by Gabe Buillard/vdv /ts

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