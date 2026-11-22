Thousands In Swiss Capital Hold Rally In Defence Of Journalism
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Français
fr
Manifestation à Berne contre les coupes dans les médias
Original
Read more: Manifestation à Berne contre les coupes dans les me
Русский
ru
В Берне провели митинг в защиту журналистики
Read more: В Берне провели митинг в защиту журнали
Beyond jobs, the future functioning of democracy is under threat, according to the Media Alliance, which organised the protest. The rally brought together hundreds of professionals from all linguistic regions of Switzerland (French, German, Italian and Romansch). Participants expressed their solidarity with staff affected by the cuts.
This year alone, more than 360 people have been made redundant or have had their posts abolished, according to the Alliance's figures. The actual total is likely to be higher, as some of these figures represent full-time equivalents, the Media Alliance said in a statement.More More Swiss Politics Swiss government cuts Swissinfo funding by nearly half
This content was published on Nov 4, 2026 Swissinfo, the international service of the Swiss broadcasting corporation, will close the Portuguese and Japanese services after major funding cuts.Read more: Swiss government cuts Swissinfo funding by nearly
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