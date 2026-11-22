Français fr Manifestation à Berne contre les coupes dans les médias Original Read more: Manifestation à Berne contre les coupes dans les me Русский ru В Берне провели митинг в защиту журналистики Read more: В Берне провели митинг в защиту журнали

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Nearly 2,000 people gathered on Parliament Square in Bern on Saturday to denounce the crisis in the media sector, organisers said. Some ten media professionals took to the stage to highlight the vulnerability of their industry. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Thousands in Swiss capital hold rally in defence of journalism This content was published on November 22, 2026 - 10:42 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Beyond jobs, the future functioning of democracy is under threat, according to the Media Alliance, which organised the protest. The rally brought together hundreds of professionals from all linguistic regions of Switzerland (French, German, Italian and Romansch). Participants expressed their solidarity with staff affected by the cuts.

This year alone, more than 360 people have been made redundant or have had their posts abolished, according to the Alliance's figures. The actual total is likely to be higher, as some of these figures represent full-time equivalents, the Media Alliance said in a statement.

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