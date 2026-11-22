Nearly 400,000 Spectators Take In Light Show At Swiss Parliament
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Près de 400'000 spectateurs pour“Rendez-vous Bundesplatz” à Berne
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Read more: Près de 400'000 spectateurs pour“Rendez-vous Bundesplatz” à
Over 36 evenings and a total of 108 performances, this year's festival offered a glimpse into Swiss wildlife through the changing seasons. Marshes teeming with herons and frogs, an autumnal forest where squirrels frolic, snow-covered mountain landscapes, and colourful scenes featuring fluttering butterflies were projected onto the facades of the parliament building.
The Swiss music collective Take This added an extra musical touch with their live concert. However, attendance figures are down, the organisers stated.More More Demographics Ten Swiss traditions on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list
This content was published on May 6, 2024 Yodelling might be the next Swiss tradition to make it onto the UNESCO Cultural Heritage list along side a 'once in a generation' festival and watchmaking.Read more: Ten Swiss traditions on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage
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