MENAFN - Swissinfo) The ten member churches of the working community of Christian churches in Switzerland (CTEC) have ratified the revised European Ecumenical Charter. A celebration took place on Saturday at the Collegiate Church of Neuchâtel, which is marking the 750th anniversary of its consecration this year. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss churches sign new ecumenical charter This content was published on November 22, 2026 - 12:21 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

This Charter, common to the churches of Europe, sets out“guidelines and commitments for their common life, their shared witness and their responsibility in Europe”, the CTEC stated.

This new Charter updates the original 2001 version, which had been adopted by the Swiss churches in 2005 in Saint-Ursanne, canton Jura.

The second edition was signed in November 2025 in Rome by the Conference of European Churches and the Council of European Bishops' Conferences. It includes new chapters devoted to young people, peace and reconciliation, migrants and refugees, and new technologies. It also addresses the issue of abuse within the Churches.

More More What next after Swiss Catholic Church sexual abuse revelations?

This content was published on Sep 14, 2023 The Roman Catholic Church in Switzerland has become the latest in Europe to confront a major abuse scandal.

Read more: What next after Swiss Catholic Church sexual abuse revelat