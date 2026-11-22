Switzerland Rejects COP31 Climate Deal
The cover decision is the final text to come out of the conference. Earlier in the plenary session, the European Union and other countries had already rejected the draft. The COP31 climate summit is therefore on the brink of failure.More More COP31: Swiss say priority is to defend existing commitments
This content was published on Nov 8, 2026 Expectations are high for the World Climate Conference which begins on Monday. For the Swiss delegation, the priority in the negotiations is to defend existing commitments.Read more: COP31: Swiss say priority is to defend existing commit
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