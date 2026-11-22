MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland has rejected the final draft of a text tabled at the 31st UN Climate Change Conference in Antalya, Turkey. The Alpine nation does not support the so-called "cover decision", a spokesperson for the Swiss delegation told the Keystone-SDA news agency. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland rejects COP31 climate deal This content was published on November 22, 2026 - 13:47 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The cover decision is the final text to come out of the conference. Earlier in the plenary session, the European Union and other countries had already rejected the draft. The COP31 climate summit is therefore on the brink of failure.

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This content was published on Nov 8, 2026 Expectations are high for the World Climate Conference which begins on Monday. For the Swiss delegation, the priority in the negotiations is to defend existing commitments.

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