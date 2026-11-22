MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Vectigo, a Colorado-based company and US division of Ireland-headquartered Vectigo Group, has launched a roadway-embedded safety platform designed to improve driving conditions for conventional and autonomous vehicles.

The Vectigo Platform uses solar-powered sensor units, known as PODs, installed flush with the road surface to detect hazards including black ice, snow, flooding, crashes and wrong-way drivers.

Working with national distribution and installation partner RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Vectigo aims to provide real-time, lane-level information to drivers, emergency responders, freight operators and autonomous vehicle fleets.

The system combines road-surface sensors with dynamic lane lighting, which can improve visibility in snow, rain and darkness. It can also communicate hazard information through navigation systems, road signage and traffic information services.

For autonomous vehicles and robotaxis, the platform provides an additional source of environmental data independent of onboard cameras, radar and lidar.

Vectigo says this could help autonomous vehicles navigate difficult conditions, particularly when snow, glare or poor road markings interfere with onboard perception systems.

The company also says the technology underlying its platform has demonstrated reductions of 70 percent in accidents and 50 percent in injury-causing accidents involving human-driven vehicles.

Brendan Lundy, executive chairman of Vectigo Group Limited, says:“This platform is designed to reduce crashes and save lives for everyday drivers first.”

He adds:“The same data gives autonomous vehicles the redundancy they need to operate safely. Colorado is where we will prove it, and the model for roads across the U.S. and the world.”

Vectigo says the platform operates independently of the electrical grid and requires no trenching for power installation.

The company is targeting transportation agencies across the United States, with plans to reach every state department of transportation within five years, alongside expansion into Europe and the Middle East.