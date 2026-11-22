MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Machina Labs, a specialist in AI-powered robotic manufacturing, has launched Machina Rebellis, a new automotive brand designed to make customized vehicle production faster and more economical.

Unveiled at the company's manufacturing facility in Chatsworth, California, Machina Rebellis uses robotics, artificial intelligence and digital manufacturing to produce complex metal body panels without conventional stamping dies or dedicated tooling.

The technology is intended to help automakers and specialist vehicle manufacturers produce customized vehicles, special editions and low- to mid-volume models without the costs and lengthy lead times associated with traditional manufacturing methods.

Edward Mehr, founder and CEO of Machina, says:“The automotive industry is entering a new era, with electrification and autonomy transforming how we drive. We believe personalization will be the next major category, transforming what we drive.”

From digital design to finished vehicle

To demonstrate the technology, Machina partnered with Callum, the automotive design company founded by Ian Callum, to develop Lassen, a customized version of the Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

The vehicle, scheduled for display at the LA Auto Show, features a redesigned body inspired by the volcanic landscape of Lassen Volcanic National Park.

Using Machina's RoboCraftsman robotic manufacturing platform, the companies completed the transition from digital design to a customized vehicle body in just three weeks.

Ian Callum, co-founder of Callum, says:“I am used to working extremely fast to meet the needs of our OEM and private customers, but never from a design to a production-grade panel in three weeks.”

Flexible automotive manufacturing

Machina Rebellis will operate through two business areas: OEM Services and Specialist and Aftermarket.

OEM Services will support automakers with prototyping, special editions, customized vehicles and replacement components. Machina can also install its modular Edge Factories directly at automotive manufacturing plants.

The Specialist and Aftermarket division will manufacture customized body panels and assemblies at Machina's own facilities.

Building on previous automotive projects involving Toyota and Yamaha Motor, Machina says its approach could establish a manufacturing option between expensive hand-built vehicles and conventional mass production.

The company believes this flexibility will allow automakers to offer greater personalization without the substantial tooling investments traditionally required for vehicle body production.