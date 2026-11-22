MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) BlueBotics, a Swiss developer of autonomous navigation and fleet management technology, has updated its ANT locator system to enable companies to manage manual forklifts and autonomous mobile robots through a single platform.

The update introduces unified mission dispatch, allowing the company's ANT server fleet management software to assign tasks to automated guided vehicles (AGVs), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and manually operated forklifts.

By tracking the real-time location of each vehicle, the system can allocate tasks according to availability and proximity, helping reduce unnecessary journeys and improve fleet efficiency.

Dr. Nicola Tomatis, CEO of BlueBotics, says:“By combining ANT locator's precise forklift positioning with ANT server's proven fleet management capabilities, customers can use one platform to dispatch missions to whichever vehicle is available. The result is operations that are easier to run and more efficient vehicle use.”

Managing mixed fleets

The updated system includes an in-cab human-machine interface that allows forklift operators to indicate their availability and accept assignments directly.

ANT locator also provides continuous location data to ANT server, enabling coordination between manual forklifts and mobile robots operating in shared spaces.

According to BlueBotics, this can help prevent traffic congestion, reduce potential conflicts between vehicles and improve the use of warehouse space.

The system also supports pallet tracking by recording forklift positions during collection, transportation and delivery.

Additional analytics, including heatmaps and traffic information, allow warehouse operators to identify frequently used routes and potential inefficiencies.

ANT locator integrates with ANT server and can connect to existing warehouse management, manufacturing execution and enterprise resource planning systems.

BlueBotics says the unified approach can simplify software infrastructure, reduce licensing requirements and make mixed-fleet operations easier to manage.

The company reports that its ANT navigation technology is used in more than 7,000 AGVs and AMRs worldwide.