MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Genesis AI, a robotics company with operations in Paris and California, has raised $500 million in Series A funding at a post-money valuation of $3.5 billion to accelerate development and commercialization of its general-purpose robots.

The funding round was co-led by Premji Invest, Khosla Ventures and Eclipse, with participation from investors including Durable Capital Partners, T. Rowe Price Associates, Bpifrance, HSG, Nvidia, AMD Ventures, Zoom, Samsung Next and Ericsson.

Individual investors included former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan, Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang and former Tesla CFO Zach Kirkhorn.

Genesis plans to use the funding to expand robot production, increase data collection and AI training, and recruit additional researchers and engineers.

The company is increasing production of Eno, its general-purpose robot, initially targeting manufacturing, logistics and laboratory applications. It plans to expand into hospitality, healthcare and other sectors.

Zhou Xian, co-founder and CEO of Genesis AI, says:“To accomplish this, we're working to build the world's best general-purpose robot, one that works reliably in the real world, day after day.”

Developing an integrated robotics platform

Genesis is developing its robot hardware, AI models, simulation technology and training systems in-house, aiming to improve performance and reliability through an integrated development process.

Its technology includes GENE, an AI foundation model designed for robotic manipulation, and Genesis World, a simulation platform for training and evaluating robotic capabilities.

The company has also developed a dexterous robotic hand and a corresponding data collection glove. The system is designed to capture human movements and transfer that information into robot training.

According to Genesis, this approach allows its robots to learn complex manipulation tasks while reducing the need for separate training processes.

The company intends to combine human demonstration data, simulation and experience from real-world operations to improve robot capabilities over time.

Genesis says its longer-term objective is to develop robots capable of performing extended, multi-step tasks autonomously across different working environments.

Main image: Genesis AI co-founders Zhou Xian and Théophile Gervet with three of the company's Eno robots at its office in San Carlos, California.