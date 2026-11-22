MENAFN - USA Art News), global creative director for Carolina Herrera, and, cofounder of the hair care brand Oribe, recently joined WWD editor-in-chieffor a discussion at the PMC Studio in Midtown Manhattan. The conversation focused on how they incorporate art into both their personal lives and professional practices.

This discussion took place during the inaugural Art Week NYC, a citywide arts festival presented by ARTnews, Art in America, and Artforum. Despite belonging to different generations, Gordon and Kaner share several connections: both hail from Minnesota, now reside near each other in Connecticut, and are deeply involved in the art world.

Gordon spoke reverently about his early experiences with art, describing it as his“safe space” as a child and the happiest 45 minutes of his school day. He later studied art at Central St. Martins in London before launching his own fashion line in New York. In 2012, Lena Dunham wore one of his designs to her first Met Gala. Through Dunham, Gordon met her mother, photographer Laurie Simmons, leading to a trade of clothing for art. This exchange resulted in Gordon acquiring his first significant art piece, a photograph from Simmons's“Love Doll” series, which he states he will keep forever.

At Carolina Herrera, Gordon has consistently promoted women artists and feminine creative energy. The brand's fall 2026 ready-to-wear collection featured artists such as Amy Sherald, Ming Smith, Eliza Douglas, and Anh Duong as models. The 2027 resort collection paid tribute to Georgia O'Keeffe's distinctive color palette and personal style.

Kaner's dedication to cultivating a“beautiful, interesting world” is evident in his office, where the sign on his door reads“art project” instead of“Oribe.” His perspective on art suggests he views himself as an artist as much as, if not more than, a businessperson. A full video of the conversation is available, where Gordon and Kaner reveal which artworks they would most like to see upon waking, with neither able to choose just one.

Source: ARTnews