MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Dubai Egypt Developments has signed an agreement with China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) to execute the glass facades of Obsidier Tower in the New Capital, adding the Chinese contractor to the project's construction partners.

According to the announcement, CSCEC ranked first among the world's largest construction companies by construction revenue in Engineering News-Record's (ENR) 2026 rankings. The company has also worked on major developments in Egypt, including the Central Business District in the New Capital and the Downtown Towers in New Alamein City.

The agreement covers the execution of the glass facade works at Obsidier Tower, a mixed-use development in the Downtown area of the New Capital. The project occupies 13,750 sqm and comprises three interconnected towers designated for commercial, administrative and medical activities, offering views of the Green River and the Iconic Tower.

Designed by architect Mohamed Talaat, the project draws its architectural inspiration from obsidian stone, with glass facades forming a central element of its design.

CSCEC has extensive experience in high-rise construction and facade works across several international markets. Its portfolio includes projects in Egypt's New Capital Central Business District, as well as Burj Khalifa in Dubai and The Henderson in Hong Kong, according to the company announcement.

Ahmed Abu Hussein, Head of the Engineering Sector at Dubai Egypt Developments, said the project's design requires specialised technical expertise and precision in executing the glass facades across its three towers. He added that the company selected CSCEC based on its experience in large-scale construction projects and facade works.

The agreement comes as Dubai Egypt continues construction across three developments in the New Capital: Obsidier Tower, Lumia Residence and Lumia Lagoons. The company said it has also completed Capital Dubai Mall.

Dubai Egypt's board said the partnership could pave the way for further cooperation with CSCEC on future projects in the New Capital, particularly planned developments in the Downtown area.