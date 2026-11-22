MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian fintech company banknbox has launched nexura, a banking technology platform designed to help traditional banks and licensed financial institutions establish and operate digital banking services.

The platform combines core banking systems, mobile and internet banking, corporate banking solutions, card issuance and management, digital wallets, lending and loan management, as well as risk management and fraud prevention tools.

Banknbox is an Egyptian company specialising in banking technology and digital payments. Founded in 2023 and led by Co-Founder and CEO Bassem Mahmoud, the company develops banking infrastructure and digital financial solutions for banks and fintech companies, with ambitions to expand across the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

According to the company, nexura is designed to reduce the time required to launch a digital bank from several years to a few months by bringing these functions together under a single technology provider. However, the actual implementation period will depend on each institution's requirements, technical and operational readiness, and the regulatory framework in its market.

Traditionally, financial institutions have relied on multiple technology vendors to provide separate systems for core banking, digital applications, payments, lending and security. Integrating and testing these systems can extend development timelines. Some digital banking projects in Egypt have taken around four years to reach the launch stage, banknbox said.

nexura offers an integrated alternative, allowing institutions to operate within a connected technology environment rather than build core systems from scratch and coordinate multiple suppliers. The platform can also integrate with existing systems, enabling banks to retain parts of their current technology infrastructure.

The company said this model is intended to reduce integration requirements and development costs, while allowing financial institutions to focus on product development, customer services and expanding their digital offerings.

The launch comes as banks and fintech companies across Egypt, the Middle East and Africa increase investment in digital banking channels. In Egypt, interest in digital banking has grown among fintech companies seeking banking licences and established lenders developing separate digital banking entities.

Banknbox said this trend is creating demand for technology providers capable of supplying infrastructure that meets operational and regulatory requirements. It added that obtaining a digital banking licence is only the first step, as institutions also need systems capable of supporting secure operations and future expansion.

The company provides banking and financial technology systems to clients across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. It has also registered its trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), a move it said supports its plans to enter the European market.