OCA President Meets President And Treasurer Of Central American Sports Organisation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, President of the Olympic Council of Asia, met in El Salvador with José Armando Bruni Ochoa, President of the Central American Sports Organisation (ORDECA) and President of the Olympic Committee of El Salvador, José Obaldo Zavala Valladares, Treasurer of the organisation and President of the Honduran Olympic Committee, and Herman Pastor Jr., Vice President of the Belize Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association.
The meeting discussed ways to strengthen sporting and Olympic cooperation, and the participants exchanged views on supporting the Olympic Movement and developing sport in the region.ORDECA Olympic Council of Asia sport
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