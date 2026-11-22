MENAFN - Gulf Times) A planned regional railway network will resolve overland transport bottlenecks and transform retail supply chains across the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC), according to a senior retail executive.

While Gulf countries have built extensive ports and airports for international trade, moving goods across borders within the region remains a major logistical hurdle, explained Dr Mohamed Althaf, director and chief sustainability officer at the LuLu Group.

Althaf told Gulf Times that the recent GCC rail agreement addresses an urgent need for better regional connectivity.“Inter-GCC, the biggest game changer is going to be the railway,” Althaf said during the 'Made in Oman' product showcase held Sunday at LuLu Hypermarket in Al Gharaffa.

He explained that smooth cross-border cargo movement will be the primary benefit for retailers operating across Gulf markets. Althaf cited existing shipping corridors between Oman and Qatar to illustrate current supply chain friction.

Although the Port of Salalah in Oman serves as a reliable maritime hub for Qatar, he noted that overland transport logistics remain difficult, with similar transit challenges affecting trade flows involving Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

According to Althaf, standalone GCC economies face inherent production limits due to extreme weather and geographic constraints, making intra-regional co-operation essential.

As regional production expands, with Oman emerging as a large-scale manufacturing base for multinational firms and consumer goods, Althaf emphasised that efficient land transit becomes vital for getting products onto supermarket shelves across the bloc.

“I believe the railway network will further strengthen economic integration among the GCC countries by improving connectivity and supporting closer trade and cooperation,” Althaf said.

Althaf's remarks follow the signing of the General Agreement to Connect GCC Countries through the Railway Project in Manama on the sidelines of the 30th meeting of GCC transport ministers held earlier this month.

GCC transport ministers and GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed al-Budaiwi attended the signing of the agreement, which establishes a unified rail corridor linking all six member states to advance trade, tourism, and economic integration, according to Qatar News Agency (QNA).

The General Agreement to Connect GCC Countries defines individual country responsibilities, sets construction and operation timelines, and aligns technical standards, safety rules, and operating procedures between member states and the GCC Railways Authority, it reported.

Following the signing, the Minister of Transport His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed al-Thani noted that the unified system will improve logistics efficiency and reinforce the Gulf's position as a regional transport and logistics hub, QNA reported.

Approved by the GCC Supreme Council in 2009 and reinforced by the creation of the GCC Railways Authority in December 2021, the project is expected to lower cargo transit friction for businesses operating across the region, the report added.

supply chains GCC LuLu Group regional railway network