MENAFN - Gulf Times) The US-Qatar Business Council–Doha (USQBC Doha) and The Business Year (TBY) have renewed their strategic partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening US-Qatar commercial engagement, promoting Qatar's investment landscape, and expanding opportunities for private-sector collaboration.

Signed by Sheikha Mayes H al-Thani, managing director of USQBC Doha, and Vanessa Rameix, regional director of TBY, the agreement establishes a strategic collaboration under 'The Business Year: Qatar 2026–2027 – At the Centre of Global Connectivity' initiative.

The renewed partnership will support TBY's editorial, digital, and event platforms, including The Business Year: Qatar 2027 annual edition, the Thought Leadership Circle series, and the Qatar Investment & Innovation Conference 2027.

Through this collaboration, USQBC Doha and TBY aim to strengthen the visibility of US and Qatari businesses, facilitate dialogue among business leaders, and highlight investment opportunities across Qatar's evolving economic landscape.

Together, the two organisations aim to contribute to a well-informed international understanding of Qatar as a leading regional and global investment destination.

For USQBC Doha members, the partnership provides sustained editorial visibility, a platform for their leadership perspectives, and access to TBY's international readership throughout the Qatar 2026-2027 cycle.

Sheikha Mayes said,“This renewal reflects the trust established between USQBC Doha and TBY and a shared ambition to keep Qatar firmly within the international investment conversation. We look forward to a partnership that gives our members meaningful visibility and gives Qatar's story the sustained attention it merits.”

Rameix said,“We're pleased to renew our partnership with USQBC Doha. Over the years, our collaboration with the council has enriched our coverage of US-Qatar business ties. We've seen firsthand how Qatar has strengthened its position as a hub for international trade and investment. This edition will explore how Qatar's connections to global markets are opening new opportunities for businesses in Qatar, the US, and beyond.”

The partnership reflects both organisations' shared commitment to strengthening private-sector participation in Qatar's economic development and advancing international business engagement.

By combining USQBC Doha's institutional network and expertise in bilateral commercial relations with TBY's international publishing and convening platforms, the collaboration aims to create opportunities for business dialogue, institutional visibility, and cross-sector engagement.

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