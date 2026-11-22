MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) has participated in the Qatari-German Economic Meeting held recently in North Rhine-Westphalia as part of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's state visit to Germany.

His Highness the Amir's visit marked an important milestone in the strategic relations between the two countries and helped open new horizons for economic, investment and industrial cooperation, the QBA noted in a statement.

QBA deputy chairman Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Thani al-Thani led a delegation comprising QBA members Omar Hussain Alfardan, Mohammed Moataz al-Khayyat, Ramez al-Khayyat, Yousuf Ebrahim al-Mahmoud, and Hakan Ozdemir, as well as QBA general manager Sarah Abdallah.

The association's participation came within the framework of the Qatari-German Economic Meeting, which was opened by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and Hendrik Wust, Minister-President of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The economic meeting was held in the wake of His Highness the Amir's high-level talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, stated QBA.

In a statement, Sheikh Khalid lauded the outcomes of His Highness the Amir's visit to Germany, stressing that they reflect Qatar's distinguished international standing and the confidence its economic and investment partnerships enjoy globally.

Sheikh Dr Khalid said,“The visit of His Highness the Amir to Germany represents an important strategic milestone in the relations between the two countries, and affirms our wise leadership's commitment to building solid and sustainable economic partnerships with major global economies, at the forefront of which is the German economy, which boasts an advanced industrial and technological base and pioneering expertise in various fields.”

He said the dialogue and agreements, along with the announcement of new Qatari investments in Germany, reflect the transition of bilateral relations to a more advanced phase based on economic integration, mutual interests and investment in strategic sectors and future industries.

Sheikh Khalid noted that QBA's participation in the meeting reflects its keenness to keep pace with the state's economic direction, strengthen the presence of Qatari companies in international forums, and develop its relations with German industrial and investment institutions.

"The coming phase requires moving from agreements and understandings to tangible economic projects that draw on the financial and investment capabilities and managerial expertise of Qatari companies, and the advanced industrial and technological capabilities of German companies, in a way that delivers real added value for both economies," he said.

Sheikh Khalid affirmed that over the past decades Qatar has succeeded in building a strong private sector with extensive experience in executing major projects and managing diversified investments, and that it is now qualified to enter into advanced international partnerships in industry, energy, financial services, technology, healthcare and infrastructure.

He said cooperation with German companies should not be limited to trade exchange or traditional commercial agencies, but should extend to localising industries and technology in Qatar, developing joint projects, enhancing research and development, and investing in advanced industries.

Sheikh Khalid stressed that North Rhine-Westphalia is an important economic partner for Qatar, given its developed industrial base and expertise in engineering, energy, advanced materials and technology, noting that establishing an economic office for the state in Doha would help accelerate communication between the two business communities and identify opportunities for cooperation and investment.

Alfardan said that His Highness the Amir's visit to Germany gives a strong boost to economic and investment relations between the two countries and reflects Qatar's vision of building long-term international partnerships based on trust, stability and mutual interests.

He said,“Qatari-German relations are a successful model of cooperation between two economies with complementary capabilities. Qatar has investment capabilities and growing expertise in managing projects and assets, while Germany is known as a leading industrial and technological base and a developed institutional economic environment.”

Alfardan explained that the coming phase offers wide opportunities to develop cooperation between Qatari and German companies in industrial, real estate, tourism and hotel investment, as well as advanced technology, financial services, and healthcare.

“We believe that future investment opportunities are not limited to acquiring assets or expanding investment portfolios, but also include building operational and strategic partnerships with German companies and benefiting from their expertise in management, innovation and technology, enabling the development of value-added projects in Qatar, Germany, and other markets.”

Alfardan stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in the tourism, hospitality, real estate, and services sectors, drawing on Qatari expertise in developing and managing major projects, as well as the potential that German and European markets offer for long-term investments.

He also praised the role of direct economic meetings in building trust among investors, noting that dialogue with major German companies makes it possible to identify new opportunities and build institutional relationships that help turn investment interest into practical projects and partnerships.

Mohammed Moutaz al-Khayyat said,“Qatari-German relations have strong foundations for expansion in the coming years, especially in light of the shared drive towards enhancing energy security, developing advanced industries and investing in technology and innovation. We see these areas as offering important opportunities to establish joint projects that draw on Qatari investment capabilities and German engineering and industrial expertise.”

The economic meeting included discussions on a number of strategic sectors that form a basis for future economic cooperation between Qatar and Germany, most notably the financial sector, energy, Investments, the industrial sector, defence, infrastructure, AI and digital technologies, in addition to business and cooperation.

On the sidelines of the economic meeting, an agreement was signed between Sendian Group, represented by al-Mahmoud, and Siemens Qatar, represented by Ozdemir, on strategic cooperation in technology and partnership in developing data centre projects and their infrastructure, as well as integrating engineering and digital solutions that support energy efficiency, operational reliability and scalability.

QBA His Highness the Amir investment industrial cooperation