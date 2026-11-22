MENAFN - Gulf Times) Bahrain's Interior Ministry said Sunday that a Bahraini citizen and a Pakistani resident were injured in Iranian attacks on the kingdom on Saturday evening.

In a statement posted on X, the ministry said, "As a result of the heinous Iranian attacks on Bahrain yesterday, a Bahraini citizen with disabilities sustained injuries and is in stable condition, while a Pakistani resident was also injured and is in critical condition. Both are receiving treatment in the hospital."

The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force said Saturday evening that its air defense systems had intercepted a number of Iranian aerial attacks targeting Bahrain.

The Bahraini Interior Ministry also said an industrial facility had been targeted in an Iranian attack, sparking a fire at the site.