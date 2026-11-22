MENAFN - Gulf Times) Two Palestinians were martyred in an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip early Sunday.

Meanwhile, Israeli tanks continued to fire heavily in northwestern areas of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.

Medical sources said the death toll from the Israeli occupation's ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 2023 had risen to 74,736, with 176,194 others injured as of Saturday.

The Israeli occupation forces continue to carry out attacks across the Gaza Strip in violation of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 11, 2025.