MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has condemned, in the strongest possible terms, the Iranian attack on a civilian industrial facility in the Kingdom of Bahrain, describing it as a gross violation of Bahrain's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It further characterized the attack as an egregious breach of international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and the principles of good-neighborly relations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the State of Qatar unequivocally rejects attacks on economic facilities, as well as civilian objects and civilians. It emphasized that the continuation of these attacks constitutes a grave escalation that imperils the security and stability of the region and impairs diplomatic endeavors, as well as regional and international efforts to achieve security and stability.

The Ministry reaffirmed the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain and its backing for all lawful measures taken by Bahrain to safeguard its sovereignty and security.