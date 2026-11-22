Amir Left Germany, Concluding A European Tour
His Highness was seen off at Cologne Bonn Airport by Minister for Federal, European and International Affairs and the Media of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, Nathanael Liminski, and HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Germany, Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Hamar.
HH the Amir was accompanied during the tour by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and an official delegation.
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