MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani departed the Federal Republic of Germany on Saturday, concluding a European tour that began with a state visit to the Swiss Confederation, followed by a state visit to Germany.

His Highness was seen off at Cologne Bonn Airport by Minister for Federal, European and International Affairs and the Media of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, Nathanael Liminski, and HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Germany, Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Hamar.

HH the Amir was accompanied during the tour by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and an official delegation.