Qatar, Korea Republic Hold Second Round Of Political Consultations In Doha
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar and the Republic of Korea have held a second round of political consultations between their respective foreign ministries aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.
The talks took place in Doha on Sunday, and were co-chaired by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi and the Republic of Korea's Deputy Minister for Political Affairs HE Chung Eui-hae.
The two sides discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation and further boost relations between the two nations.
They also exchanged views on issues of mutual concern.
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