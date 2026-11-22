MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar and the Republic of Korea have held a second round of political consultations between their respective foreign ministries aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

The talks took place in Doha on Sunday, and were co-chaired by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi and the Republic of Korea's Deputy Minister for Political Affairs HE Chung Eui-hae.

The two sides discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation and further boost relations between the two nations.

They also exchanged views on issues of mutual concern.