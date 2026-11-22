MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Motorists caught holding or using mobile phones or other electronic devices while driving face a fine of QAR500 and possible vehicle impoundment for up to 90 days under the new Traffic Law.

Under Article 62 of Traffic Law No. 19 of 2026, drivers are prohibited from holding or using mobile phones or any other device while driving.

The settlement amount for the violation is set at QAR500, as specified in the settlement schedule attached to the law.

Opening vehicle doors without caution carries QR500 settlement amount: MOI New traffic law prohibits leaving children, vulnerable individuals without adult supervision New Traffic Law introduces regulations for electric scooters

Read Also

In addition to the penalty, Article 99 provides for the vehicle to be impounded for up to 90 days as an administrative measure for the violation.