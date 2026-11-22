MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chile staged the comeback of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 so far, recovering from a two-goal deficit to beat Algeria 4-2 as Brazil, Colombia, Serbia and Venezuela also recorded victories in an action-packed Saturday at the Aspire Zone.

Chile were in trouble after Algeria took a two-goal lead through Ilyes Mekkaoui and Yacine Abed. However, Rodrigo Catalan reduced the deficit before Lucas Lopez headed home the equaliser.

Amaro Perez then completed Chile's turnaround in the 34th minute, weaving past a challenge inside the box before finding the net. Jonathan Guerrero sealed the victory in the 82nd minute with a fine individual run and composed finish. The result sent Chile to the top of Group J after the opening round, leaving Algeria at the bottom.

Brazil also had to fight hard for three points in Group I, edging Republic of Ireland 2-1 with Eduardo scoring a stunning second half winner. Rodrigo put Brazil ahead in the 30th minute with a well-placed header, but Ireland levelled just before half-time through Ryan Sheridan's powerful right-footed strike.

With the match heading towards a draw, Eduardo collected the ball on the left, cut inside onto his right foot and unleashed a superb effort that went in off the underside of the crossbar in the 71st minute.

“It was a nervous debut. At half-time, we said to each other that we needed to play more bravely,” Eduardo said.“I was able to cut inside, a region of the pitch that I also feel comfortable to play and, thank to God, I could score.”

The victory put Brazil top of Group I, with Costa Rica and Tanzania sharing second place after their 2-2 draw.

Costa Rica appeared to be cruising after Jefrey Urbina and Jorshuad Pilarte put them two goals ahead inside the opening 15 minutes. Urbina produced a long-range stunner before Pilarte doubled the advantage with a superb free-kick.

Tanzania, however, refused to surrender on their World Cup debut. Faraji Kayanda pulled one back with a deflected effort shortly after the interval before heading in his second in the 73rd minute to complete the comeback and earn Tanzania a point. In Group L, Colombia left it late to beat Japan 2-1, with Samuel Martinez converting a stoppage-time penalty after Japan had been reduced to 10 men.

Colombia took the lead in the fifth minute when Miguel Agamez volleyed home after Adrian Mosquera's driving run down the right.

Japan levelled before half-time through Kakeru Saito, who finished after Maki Kitahara headed Riku Nakashima's deep cross across the face of goal.

Japan's hopes of holding on for a point were hit when Anthony Motosuna was sent off for a second yellow card with just under 15 minutes remaining.

Martinez then won a penalty in the 90th minute when he was brought down by Sosuke Hoshi. The Colombia No. 10 dusted himself down and converted the spot-kick in the third minute of added time.

Serbia also made a winning start to their maiden U-17 World Cup campaign, defeating Honduras 2-0, while Venezuela also began Group K with three points after defeating Cameroon 2-1. Mexico joined Venezuela at the top of Group K after a narrow 1-0 victory over Romania. In Group J, Dominican Republic and Montenegro shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw between two U-17 World Cup debutants.