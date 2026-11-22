MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber and Katara International Academy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in training and professional development.

The MoU was signed by Acting General Manager of Qatar Chamber Ali Bu Sharbak Al Mansori and Director General of Katara International Academy Dr. Hassan Abdullah Al Mannai.

In a press release issued on Sunday, Qatar Chamber said the agreement would enhance cooperation between the two entities in organizing specialized training programmes aimed at developing workforce skills and improving human resource efficiency, in line with the needs of private sector institutions and changing labour market requirements.

Al Mansori said the MoU reaffirms Qatar Chamber's commitment to advancing training initiatives and strengthening the professional and managerial capabilities of private sector employees.

He added that cooperation with Katara International Academy would create new opportunities to organize programmes that address the practical needs of the business community and equip participants with the knowledge and skills needed to improve institutional performance.

He also stressed Qatar Chamber's keenness to build partnerships with specialized training institutions to support the development of Qatari talent and the wider private sector workforce.

For his part, Dr. Al Mannai expressed his appreciation for the partnership with Qatar Chamber, noting that the MoU marks an important step towards expanding institutional cooperation and strengthening Katara International Academy's role in delivering educational and training programmes tailored to the needs of organizations and individuals.

He said the Academy aims to provide practical, needs-based training programmes delivered by specialized experts to ensure quality outcomes and lasting impact.

Dr. Al Mannai added that cooperation with Qatar Chamber would open new opportunities for joint initiatives and programmes that directly benefit private sector companies and their employees.