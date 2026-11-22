MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labor HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri has held talks with Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to the State of Qatar HE Farhad Khalif on bilateral relations and ways to boost cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting took place on Sunday in Doha, with the two sides discussing opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the labor sector.