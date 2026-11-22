MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Governor of Qatar Central Bank and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority, HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, met Sunday with the Minister of Finance and National Revenue of Canada, HE François-Philippe Champagne.

During the meeting, they reviewed key facets of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, with a focus on enhancing collaboration within the financial and banking sectors.