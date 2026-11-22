MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The 8th Qatar International Art Festival (QIAF) will run from Dec. 7 to 12, 2026, Katara Cultural Village has announced.

The festival will bring together more than 200 artists and 15 art galleries representing 51 countries, creating an international artistic showcase that pays tribute to the diversity of innovative experiences and fosters intercultural communication and dialogue.

Speaking at a press conference to declare the festival's details, Katara General Manager Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti said the festival has steadily deepened its stature as a global platform assembling artists and innovators from around the globe.

Across its consecutive editions, it has offered participants a vast space to engage, share artistic expertise and showcase the richness of human experience and the diversity of creative schools and directions. It also demonstrates art's ability to span borders and forge bridges for people-to-people connections, Dr. Al Sulaiti added.

He asserted that Katara's vision is substantially grounded in an enduring belief that culture and the arts are foremost tools for civilizational rapprochement.

Art, he highlighted, isn't merely a reflection of beauty, but rather a human and civilizational mission and an international language that mirrors the identity of peoples and their memories, unlocks prospects for dialogue and understanding, and promotes communication among cultures and civilizations.

Dr. Al Sulaiti further pointed out that Katara is committed to supporting artists and embracing talents, while providing platforms for them to showcase their masterpieces and engage with world-class artistic experiences, asserting that these efforts ultimately help enrich the cultural theater and strengthen Doha's standing as an international destination for arts and innovation.

Partnership with MAPS International WLL has been quite important in expanding the festival's path and its presence, Dr. Al Sulaiti noted. He emphasized that continuing this collaboration matters most, as it would serve artistic and cultural action and reinforce the State of Qatar's stature as a global hub for culture, dialogue and innovation.



President of MAPS International and CEO of QIAF, Rashmi Agarwal, stressed that the State of Qatar has, for many years, been a supportive model for cultural and diplomatic exchange, as well as for strengthening relations of friendship and people-to-people connections through international forums and platforms.



The festival has remarkably evolved in terms of international participation. The 2025 edition drew more than 500 participants from 83 nations, Agarwal highlighted, adding that the 2026 edition is bringing together more than 200 artists and 15 art galleries representing 51 countries.



She stressed that this participation is a testament to the continued confidence international artists place in the festival and their keenness to come to Qatar and take part in its activities.

This year's festival theme reflects the belief that art is constantly evolving while remaining deeply rooted in heritage, traditions and shared history, Agarwal elaborated. This, she emphasized, prompts artists to remain unwavering in their cultural roots and identities while embracing openness to international artistic experiences and schools of thought.



Agarwal further clarified that the festival intends to provide a global platform where creative works converge, cultures connect and human diversity is celebrated.



The organization of the festival underscores Katara's role in supporting artistic and cultural action, polarizing global innovative experiences and expanding Doha's presence on the map of international artistic events. This will literally overtly turbocharges art's standing as a bridge for people-to-people dialogue and understanding.



This year's festival offers wide-ranging artistic and cultural events, giving the public the leeway to encounter artists from around the world, take a closer look at multiple artistic schools and directions, and explore creative experiences that mirror cultural and civilizational diversity.