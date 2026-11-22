MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states signed the general agreement on connecting the GCC nations to the railway project in Manama, Bahrain, on Nov. 8, 2026, marking a strategic step toward strengthening Gulf integration and expanding the region's transportation network. The signing took place on the sidelines of the 30th meeting of the GCC Committee of Transport Ministers.

The pact establishes a joint coordination framework between the member states and the GCC Railway Authority to facilitate implementation and ensure the technical and operational integration of the project. It defines each country's responsibilities, sets implementation timelines and standardizes technical and operational specifications and safety requirements to ensure compatibility among member states' railway networks.

The signing reflects the GCC states' determination to move Gulf cooperation beyond coordination and shared understandings toward a more advanced stage of institutional integration and cross-border strategic projects. It is also a testament to their commitment to deepening connectivity and supporting their peoples' aspirations for development and prosperity.

The pact is a substantive step toward combining Gulf efforts to implement the project and cementing connections among national transportation networks. It is expected to facilitate the movement of people and goods, substantially improve logistics efficiency and open up much broader opportunities for trade and tourism among GCC states, while bolstering the region's competitiveness and promoting its position as a regional hub for transportation and logistics services.

The project is one of the foremost joint strategic initiatives, serving as a major driver of economic integration and stronger geographical and logistical connectivity while supporting intra-GCC trade, supply chains and sustainable development.

Spanning approximately 1,768 km, the project has reached an overall completion rate of 55.92 percent, according to the latest monitoring data for 2026. It is targeted for completion and operation by the end of 2030.

The project's origins date back to 2009, when the GCC Supreme Council approved the establishment of a railway network linking the six member states. The initiative was intended to boost trade, facilitate travel and support joint investments and economic exchanges among GCC nations.

In December 2021, the Supreme Council decided to establish the GCC Railway Authority to coordinate oversight of the project's implementation and operation and ensure its integration with national railway networks. Its responsibilities also include developing common technical and operational requirements, strengthening interoperability, integrating signaling, communications and safety systems, and implementing initiatives arising from the GCC Railway's operational plan.

Giving her takes on the project's significance and strategic dimensions, Assistant Professor of Political Science at the Department of International Affairs, Qatar University, Dr Nafja Sabbah Al Kuwari, told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the signing of this pact is a watershed moment in the path of Gulf integration, with benefits that extend beyond economic and developmental considerations to encompass broader political and strategic matters.

The project isn't merely about establishing a cross-border transportation network. Rather, it lays the foundation for shared infrastructure that could help reshape patterns of socioeconomic connectivity while strengthening the GCC states' capability of navigating regional and global challenges, Dr. Al Kuwari underscored.

She further explained that the pact demonstrates a paradigm shift in the nature of Gulf integration, moving from political and institutional coordination toward building strategic connectivity grounded in shared material interests.

From the perspective of regional integration theories, she continued, the significance of cross-border projects isn't confined to their economic benefits but also lies in their ability to foster mutual interdependence, sustain cooperation and reduce the costs of political divergence.

Dr. Al Kuwari noted that the project's deeper significance lies in the shift from agreeing on shared objectives to committing to the implementation of policies that require sustained regulatory and operational coordination, thereby reinforcing functional integration and making cooperation a strategic imperative driven by intertwined interests.

Asked about the role of the GCC railway network in strengthening the member states' economic, food and logistical security and bolstering their ability to withstand regional crises and supply chain disruptions, she said the project's strategic importance stems from its capacity to diversify supply routes and reduce reliance on conventional modes of transportation, making Gulf economies vastly more resilient in the face of external disruptions.

Dr. Al Kuwari suggested that having multiple transportation options is essential to enhancing economic security by reducing the risks of trade disruptions and mitigating the effects of spiking logistics costs.

On food security, she said the railway network could help facilitate the distribution of food and essential commodities across Gulf markets while improving the efficiency of responses to fluctuations in supply and demand.

Dr. Al Kuwari said the project's significance becomes even greater during regional crises, as it could provide additional land routes for transporting and distributing supplies. She emphasized that this is contingent upon integrating the railway network with ports, storage facilities and customs procedures, turning infrastructure into a tool for strengthening collective resilience.

Regarding the project's anticipated impact on the GCC states' geopolitical standing as a regional trade and transportation hub, Dr. Al Kuwari stressed that the network could help redefine the region's geopolitical position, transforming it from an area whose traditional strategic importance has been tied to energy production and maritime corridors into a pivotal hub in interregional trade and transportation networks.

Its significance also lies in expanding connectivity options with international markets and strengthening Gulf ports' capacity to serve land and maritime trade corridors in an integrated manner, she highlighted.

In the longer term, Dr. Al Kuwari said, the project could lay the groundwork for connecting the Gulf with Iraq, Jordan and Turkiye, and from there with European and Asian markets, further enhancing its position within the Eurasian economic connectivity system.

However, achieving this transformation invariably hinges on political agreements, the development of cross-border infrastructure and the harmonization of regulatory frameworks with neighboring countries, Dr. Al Kuwari cautioned.

Dr Al Kuwari gave her perspective on the social dimensions of this project, suggesting that they go beyond merely facilitating the movement of merchandise and individuals to encompass reshaping interaction patterns among Gulf societies, as well as expanding cross-border engagement, work and investment opportunities.

Dr Nafja highlighted that easy mobility, from a social integration perspective, helps bridge economic distances among cities and markets. She affirmed that this would literally promote the exchange of tourism, culture and professional experiences, creating a Gulf space that is more connected, with regular mobility that could significantly expand the scope of commercial activities of small and medium-sized enterprises, in addition to stimulating investments in territories connected to this network.

She considered the strategic value of this transformation to lie in shifting shared interests beyond formal state-to-state relations toward direct connections among individuals and institutions, thereby strengthening the societal foundation of Gulf integration.

Dr. Al Kuwari concluded that the project's success will hinge on the member states' ability to overcome implementation challenges and reconcile their national priorities with the requirements of joint operations.

From this standpoint, the project represents a practical test of how far Gulf cooperation has evolved from setting collective goals to building the strategic foundations required to sustain them, while vastly expanding the GCC states' capacity to exert influence across their regional and international peripheries, she underlined.

Legal consultant and expert in international political relations Dr. Ahmed Ghaith Al Kuwari told QNA that this pact represents a legal, sociopolitical and security test of the concept of a common Gulf market, defining member states' responsibilities, operating and safety standards, as well as regulatory frameworks governing their relations.

The pact's actual impact will hinge on the ensuing binding rules, particularly those governing cargo transit, dispute resolution and liability for accidents and delays. Dr. Ahmed highlighted that the project's political significance lies in its ability to turn interdependence among states into everyday shared interests involving manufacturers and consumers, making cross-border mobility and trade more seamless, predictable and less costly.

Strengthening intra-GCC trade, he noted, also depends on efficient and reliable freight transportation, alongside coordinated implementation and customs procedures among member states to ensure network integration and deliver on the project's objectives.

On the economic gains Qatar could derive from connecting to the GCC railway network, Dr. Ahmed said they extend far beyond receiving additional shipments to vastly expanding the markets the Qatari economy can reach and serve.

He said Hamad Port and the Umm Al Houl Free Zone could, provided the essential rail links and cargo-handling terminals are in place, become a strategic hub connecting maritime freight, manufacturing and inland redistribution. This would create opportunities for petrochemicals, food and pharmaceutical industries, and related services.

Competition among Gulf ports, however, will invariably persist. Qatar's competitive edge, he said, should therefore hinge on faster procedures and service quality.

On the social front, passenger rail services could substantially expand opportunities for family visits, tourism, education and employment, provided fares, schedules and entry procedures are suited to users' needs. Dr. Ahmed elaborated that it is quite essential to enable small businesses to benefit from the project by connecting them to stations and distribution centers. This, he noted, would strengthen their participation in Gulf trade while creating development opportunities for cities along the railway route beyond the capitals.

Regarding the project's potential to lower freight costs, improve supply-chain efficiency and bolster the competitiveness of Gulf products in regional and international markets, Dr. Ahmed said economic viability shouldn't be gauged solely by comparing rail and truck transportation costs. It must also account for delays, storage, cargo damage and uncertainty.

Railways, he explained, may be more efficient for heavy freight and regular shipments, while trucks remain better suited to short-haul journeys and direct delivery. He emphasized that the project would offer an additional transportation route, helping attenuate the impact of supply-chain disruptions without eliminating risks or replacing maritime transport.

From a legal standpoint, efficient railway operations depend not only on standardized technical specifications but also on coordinated shipping documents, inspection and oversight procedures, and compensation mechanisms among GCC states. Such coordination would facilitate freight movement and substantially reduce waiting times, Dr. Ahmed pointed out.

He suggested that it is quite important to have clear performance indicators and verifiable data to help companies assess the project's economic viability and make investment decisions on objective grounds.

As for the sectors poised to benefit most, Dr. Ahmed identified manufacturing, building materials, logistics, tourism, insurance, maintenance and transportation-related technologies, with full project operations targeted for December 2030.

He stressed that assessing the project's success requires distinguishing between the operator's financial returns and the broader economic benefits to society. This calls for measuring indicators such as door-to-door cargo delivery times, freight costs per ton, non-oil export growth, investment tied to the network, road safety, emissions, job creation and the share of contracts awarded to small businesses.

Dr. Ahmed further emphasized the need to weigh these gains against construction, maintenance and public-support costs to establish the project's actual added economic value and avoid mistaking economic activity shifted from one route to another for genuinely new wealth.

Lastly, Dr. Ahmed acknowledged that the project's long-term value will hinge on its ability to maintain operations during crises while safeguarding fair competition and users' rights, thereby bolstering its role as a pillar of economic integration among GCC nations.