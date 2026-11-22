(MENAFN- Saving Advice) Quick Read Hotels can charge for amenities you never use. Resort, destination, and facility fees may be mandatory even if you never visit the pool, gym, or other included services. Federal rules require clearer pricing. Since May 2025, hotels must prominently display prices that include mandatory fees, although the rules don't prohibit the fees themselves. Unused amenities don't automatically qualify for refunds. However, undisclosed charges, misleading descriptions, or fees that don't match your reservation terms may give you grounds to dispute the bill. Compare the total cost before booking. A $35 nightly resort fee adds $140 to a four-night stay, potentially making a seemingly cheaper hotel more expensive than its competitors. You find a hotel room for $189 a night, book it for a long weekend, and figure you've gotten a pretty good deal. You won't be spending much time at the property anyway. You're visiting family, eating out, and mostly need somewhere comfortable to sleep. Then comes the bill. There's an additional $45 per night listed as a destination fee. That's another $135 for a three-night stay, even though you never set foot in the gym, used the pool, or took advantage of whatever else the hotel claims the charge covers. It's frustrating, particularly when you're traveling on a fixed budget or trying to keep vacation expenses under control. And while new federal rules have made it harder for hotels to hide these charges, they haven't made them disappear. Here's what travelers should understand before their next reservation. Resort Fees Aren't Just for Beachfront Hotels Anymore The name can be misleading. You might expect a resort fee at a sprawling beachfront property with pools, tennis courts, and organized activities. Finding one at an ordinary downtown hotel is another matter. Hotels use several labels for these charges, including destination fees, facility fees, and urban amenity fees. They may cover things like Wi-Fi, fitness center access, bottled water, local calls, or discounts at nearby attractions. Here's the catch: If the fee is mandatory, you're generally paying for access to those services, not for actually using them. That means a guest who spends the entire day sightseeing may pay exactly the same fee as someone who enjoys every amenity the property offers. Federal Rules Now Require Hotels to Show the Real Price For years, one of the biggest complaints about resort fees was how they appeared during the booking process. A room advertised at $175 could become considerably more expensive once additional charges were added. That practice prompted federal action. On May 12, 2025, the Federal Trade Commission's Rule on Unfair or Deceptive Fees took effect, changing how hotels and other short-term lodging businesses must advertise their prices. Under the rule, businesses must prominently display the total price, including mandatory fees they know about and can calculate upfront. Certain charges, including government taxes and genuinely optional extras, can be listed separately, but they must be disclosed before the customer pays. For example, a hotel offering a $199 room with a mandatory $39 resort fee generally must display $238 as the total nightly price before applicable taxes. The hotel can still itemize the charges. It simply cannot make the lower base rate more prominent than the required total. The Rules Don't Mean Resort Fees Are Illegal This is where some travelers understandably get confused. The FTC's rule targets deceptive pricing, not the existence of resort fees themselves. Hotels can continue charging for mandatory amenities as long as they comply with applicable disclosure requirements. In other words, a $40 destination fee isn't automatically illegal because you don't want to pay it. What matters is whether the hotel accurately disclosed the required price and followed the terms of your reservation. State consumer protection laws may provide additional protections, so the rules aren't necessarily identical everywhere. The distinction is important when deciding whether you have a legitimate billing complaint or simply dislike the hotel's pricing structure. Why Hotels Charge Separately for Amenities From a guest's perspective, it would seem simpler to include everything in the room rate. After all, if everyone must pay the fee, isn't it really part of the price of staying there? For budgeting purposes, absolutely. Hotels may still separate charges on their bills for accounting, marketing, or operational reasons. Historically, advertising a lower base rate also made properties appear more affordable during initial price comparisons. A $179 room naturally catches more attention than a $219 room, even when both ultimately cost the same amount. The federal pricing rule is intended to make that distinction less misleading. Hotels can show separate line items, but the full mandatory price must take priority in their advertising. For travelers, the lesson is simple: Don't judge a hotel by its base room rate. Can You Refuse to Pay for Amenities You Never Used? Suppose your hotel charges $40 per night for access to its pool, gym, and other amenities. You don't use any of them. Can you ask to have the charge removed? You can certainly ask, but choosing not to use an available amenity generally doesn't entitle you to a refund when the fee was properly disclosed as mandatory. However, there's an important difference between deciding not to use something and discovering that an advertised service wasn't available. If the hotel promoted pool access as part of its amenity package but the pool was closed throughout your stay, you have a reasonable basis to request an adjustment. Whether you're entitled to one depends on the booking terms, representations made, and applicable consumer protection laws. Start by speaking with the front desk or property manager. Explain which service was unavailable and ask whether the hotel can reduce or waive the charge. There's no guarantee they'll agree, but a specific complaint is more useful than simply arguing that you didn't use the amenities. Those Small Daily Charges Can Become a Big Expense A resort fee might not seem especially significant when you're looking at one night's stay. Over several nights, though, the numbers tell a different story. Consider a four-night reservation with a $175 base room rate and a $35 mandatory daily fee.

Expense Four-night cost Advertised base room rate $700 Mandatory daily fees $140 Total before taxes $840

That's a 20% increase over the base room cost. Now compare that with another hotel charging $195 per night without a separate mandatory amenity fee. Its four-night total would be $780 before taxes, making it $60 cheaper. For retirees planning a vacation, families attending a wedding, or anyone traveling on a limited budget, those differences matter. The hotel advertising the lowest room rate isn't necessarily offering the best deal.

Some Hotel Charges Really Are Optional

Not every additional charge belongs in the advertised room price. Parking, room service, minibar purchases, pet accommodations, and certain upgrades may be optional or depend on what guests choose during their stay. The FTC's rule distinguishes those expenses from charges customers cannot reasonably avoid.

For example, a hotel that offers optional parking can generally charge separately for guests who choose to use it. But if the property automatically adds an amenity fee to every reservation, it generally cannot treat that fee as optional merely because a guest might persuade an employee to remove it. The same concern applies to charges added by default that guests must notice and challenge to avoid.

Before booking, check whether a listed fee is mandatory, optional, or dependent on a particular service. That one question can prevent confusion when the final bill arrives.

Loyalty Programs May Help, but Read the Fine Print

Hotel loyalty programs can sometimes reduce the impact of resort fees. Certain brands waive these charges on qualifying reward-night reservations, while others offer benefits that depend on membership status, booking method, or the specific property. Don't assume that using points means your stay will be completely free.

Before redeeming rewards, review the reservation's total price and the program's current terms. Look for mandatory fees, parking charges, and taxes that may still apply. It's also worth comparing the cash price with the value of the points you're using. A reward stay that requires substantial points plus additional cash charges may not be the best use of your benefits.

What to Do When the Hotel Bill Is Higher Than Expected

Discovering an unfamiliar charge at checkout is aggravating, especially when you're trying to catch a flight or get back on the road. Before paying an amount you believe is incorrect, ask for an itemized explanation. Compare the bill with your reservation confirmation and the total price displayed when you booked. If a mandatory charge wasn't disclosed or the amount differs from your agreement, request a correction. Keep copies of the booking confirmation, screenshots, receipts, and any messages exchanged with the hotel.

If you booked through a third-party travel website, contact that company as well. It may have records of the original advertised price. When the issue remains unresolved, you can submit a report through the FTC's consumer reporting website. A report can help regulators identify potentially deceptive practices, although it isn't a direct refund service.

Your Credit Card May Offer Another Way to Dispute a Charge

If a hotel refuses to correct a charge you believe is improper, your credit card issuer may be able to help. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's credit card dispute guidance explains that consumers generally must send a written billing error notice within 60 calendar days after the disputed charge appears on their statement to preserve certain federal protections.

Contact the card issuer promptly, explain the problem, and follow its formal dispute procedures. Be prepared to provide your reservation confirmation, hotel receipt, and evidence supporting your complaint.

Keep in mind that disagreeing with a properly disclosed mandatory fee doesn't automatically make it a billing error. Your case is stronger when the charge was unauthorized, incorrectly calculated, or inconsistent with the agreed reservation terms. Debit card disputes may involve different protections and procedures, so check with your financial institution rather than assuming the same rules apply.

A Few Minutes Before Booking Could Save You Money

The easiest time to deal with hotel fees is before you've committed to a reservation. Compare the full price for your entire stay, including mandatory charges and estimated taxes. Then look at what the hotel is actually offering. If one property charges a destination fee for amenities you'll never use, another hotel without those extras may be a better fit.

Also consider parking, breakfast, transportation, and cancellation policies. A slightly more expensive room with complimentary parking and breakfast could cost less overall than a cheaper room with several add-ons. If you're unsure about a charge, contact the property before booking and ask for clarification in writing. It takes a little more effort than choosing the lowest advertised rate, but it can prevent an unpleasant surprise later.

The Best Hotel Deal Is the One Without Billing Surprises

Nobody wants to finish a relaxing trip by arguing over a hotel bill. Mandatory resort and destination fees can be frustrating, especially when they cover amenities you never use. But the most important consumer protection isn't whether you visit the pool or fitness center. It's whether you knew what the stay would cost before agreeing to pay. Federal pricing rules give travelers stronger grounds to question hidden or misleading charges, while careful comparison shopping can help avoid overpriced reservations in the first place. Before your next trip, look past the nightly room rate and calculate what you'll actually spend. Your vacation budget will be better off for it.

Have you ever been charged a resort or destination fee for amenities you didn't use? Were you able to get the hotel to remove it?

Drew Blankenship

Drew Blankenship is a seasoned personal finance and lifestyle writer with more than a decade of professional writing experience crafting clear, actionable advice that helps savers and investors over 40 protect their wealth and make smarter everyday decisions. His bylines appear regularly on SavingAdvice, CleverDude, and other respected outlets, where he draws on deep industry knowledge to deliver practical insights on cost control, smart spending, and long-term financial security.

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