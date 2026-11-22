Why Some Hotels Are Charging Guests For Amenities They Never Use
|Expense
|Four-night cost
|Advertised base room rate
|$700
|Mandatory daily fees
|$140
|Total before taxes
|$840
That's a 20% increase over the base room cost. Now compare that with another hotel charging $195 per night without a separate mandatory amenity fee. Its four-night total would be $780 before taxes, making it $60 cheaper. For retirees planning a vacation, families attending a wedding, or anyone traveling on a limited budget, those differences matter. The hotel advertising the lowest room rate isn't necessarily offering the best deal.Some Hotel Charges Really Are Optional
Not every additional charge belongs in the advertised room price. Parking, room service, minibar purchases, pet accommodations, and certain upgrades may be optional or depend on what guests choose during their stay. The FTC's rule distinguishes those expenses from charges customers cannot reasonably avoid.
For example, a hotel that offers optional parking can generally charge separately for guests who choose to use it. But if the property automatically adds an amenity fee to every reservation, it generally cannot treat that fee as optional merely because a guest might persuade an employee to remove it. The same concern applies to charges added by default that guests must notice and challenge to avoid.
Before booking, check whether a listed fee is mandatory, optional, or dependent on a particular service. That one question can prevent confusion when the final bill arrives.Loyalty Programs May Help, but Read the Fine Print
Hotel loyalty programs can sometimes reduce the impact of resort fees. Certain brands waive these charges on qualifying reward-night reservations, while others offer benefits that depend on membership status, booking method, or the specific property. Don't assume that using points means your stay will be completely free.
Before redeeming rewards, review the reservation's total price and the program's current terms. Look for mandatory fees, parking charges, and taxes that may still apply. It's also worth comparing the cash price with the value of the points you're using. A reward stay that requires substantial points plus additional cash charges may not be the best use of your benefits.What to Do When the Hotel Bill Is Higher Than Expected
Discovering an unfamiliar charge at checkout is aggravating, especially when you're trying to catch a flight or get back on the road. Before paying an amount you believe is incorrect, ask for an itemized explanation. Compare the bill with your reservation confirmation and the total price displayed when you booked. If a mandatory charge wasn't disclosed or the amount differs from your agreement, request a correction. Keep copies of the booking confirmation, screenshots, receipts, and any messages exchanged with the hotel.
If you booked through a third-party travel website, contact that company as well. It may have records of the original advertised price. When the issue remains unresolved, you can submit a report through the FTC's consumer reporting website. A report can help regulators identify potentially deceptive practices, although it isn't a direct refund service.Your Credit Card May Offer Another Way to Dispute a Charge
If a hotel refuses to correct a charge you believe is improper, your credit card issuer may be able to help. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's credit card dispute guidance explains that consumers generally must send a written billing error notice within 60 calendar days after the disputed charge appears on their statement to preserve certain federal protections.
Contact the card issuer promptly, explain the problem, and follow its formal dispute procedures. Be prepared to provide your reservation confirmation, hotel receipt, and evidence supporting your complaint.
Keep in mind that disagreeing with a properly disclosed mandatory fee doesn't automatically make it a billing error. Your case is stronger when the charge was unauthorized, incorrectly calculated, or inconsistent with the agreed reservation terms. Debit card disputes may involve different protections and procedures, so check with your financial institution rather than assuming the same rules apply.A Few Minutes Before Booking Could Save You Money
The easiest time to deal with hotel fees is before you've committed to a reservation. Compare the full price for your entire stay, including mandatory charges and estimated taxes. Then look at what the hotel is actually offering. If one property charges a destination fee for amenities you'll never use, another hotel without those extras may be a better fit.
Also consider parking, breakfast, transportation, and cancellation policies. A slightly more expensive room with complimentary parking and breakfast could cost less overall than a cheaper room with several add-ons. If you're unsure about a charge, contact the property before booking and ask for clarification in writing. It takes a little more effort than choosing the lowest advertised rate, but it can prevent an unpleasant surprise later.The Best Hotel Deal Is the One Without Billing Surprises
Nobody wants to finish a relaxing trip by arguing over a hotel bill. Mandatory resort and destination fees can be frustrating, especially when they cover amenities you never use. But the most important consumer protection isn't whether you visit the pool or fitness center. It's whether you knew what the stay would cost before agreeing to pay. Federal pricing rules give travelers stronger grounds to question hidden or misleading charges, while careful comparison shopping can help avoid overpriced reservations in the first place. Before your next trip, look past the nightly room rate and calculate what you'll actually spend. Your vacation budget will be better off for it.
Have you ever been charged a resort or destination fee for amenities you didn't use? Were you able to get the hotel to remove it?Drew Blankenship
Drew Blankenship is a seasoned personal finance and lifestyle writer with more than a decade of professional writing experience crafting clear, actionable advice that helps savers and investors over 40 protect their wealth and make smarter everyday decisions. His bylines appear regularly on SavingAdvice, CleverDude, and other respected outlets, where he draws on deep industry knowledge to deliver practical insights on cost control, smart spending, and long-term financial security.
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