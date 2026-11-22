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A $100 bill is legal tender, but stores don't always have to accept it. Federal law generally allows private businesses to establish their own cash payment policies. Where you shop matters. At least 10 states have laws requiring certain businesses to accept cash, although some allow stores to refuse bills larger than $20. Paying a debt is different from buying groceries. Federal legal tender rules recognize cash as valid payment for debts, but that doesn't mean every retailer must accept every denomination. Older bills are still valid money. Genuine U.S. currency doesn't expire simply because its design has changed, although stores may still apply lawful payment restrictions.

You stop at a convenience store to pick up a few things, and the total comes to $18. You hand the cashier a $100 bill, expecting $82 in change. Instead, the employee points to a handwritten sign taped to the register:“No Bills Over $20.” It's real money. It came straight from the bank. And it clearly says it's legal tender. So how can the store refuse it?

The answer isn't quite as straightforward as many Americans assume. Federal law recognizes U.S. currency as legal tender, but that doesn't mean every business must accept every bill. Where you're shopping matters, too. Some states have passed laws protecting cash-paying customers, while others leave businesses considerable freedom to set their own policies.

Before arguing with a cashier over a rejected $100 bill, here's what you should know about your rights.

Your $100 Bill Is Legal Tender, but That Doesn't Settle the Argument

The words“legal tender” sound like they should end any disagreement about accepting money. In reality, they have a specific legal meaning. Under 31 U.S.C. § 5103, American coins and currency are legal tender for debts, public charges, taxes, and dues. That establishes U.S. money as a legally recognized means of payment. It doesn't create a universal requirement that every store accept cash for an ordinary purchase.

The Federal Reserve's explanation of cash acceptance makes this distinction clear: No general federal law requires private businesses to accept cash for goods and services. A convenience store can therefore often refuse a $100 bill before completing a sale, provided its policy doesn't violate state or local requirements. The important word is often. In some places, businesses have considerably less discretion.

Why Some Stores Won't Take Large Bills

A $100 bill can create a practical problem for a business that handles mostly small purchases. Consider that $18 convenience store transaction. Making change requires the cashier to hand back $82. If several customers pay with large bills early in the morning, the register could quickly run short of smaller denominations. Counterfeit concerns are another consideration. Businesses can lose money when they unknowingly accept fake currency, so employees may be instructed to scrutinize larger bills.

There's also a security issue. Keeping substantial amounts of cash available for change can increase a store's exposure to theft. None of these concerns automatically override a state cash acceptance law. They do, however, help explain why gas stations, convenience stores, and other businesses sometimes post restrictions on large denominations.

At Least 10 States Have Laws Protecting Cash Payments

Here's where the situation gets more interesting. A November 2026 Pew Research Center analysis identified at least 10 states with laws requiring covered in-person businesses to accept cash. Those states include Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Colorado, Connecticut, Oregon, Delaware, Montana, New York, and Maryland. The laws aren't identical. Some apply broadly to retail establishments, while others contain exceptions based on transaction types, business operations, or payment denominations.

Several cities and counties have their own protections, including Philadelphia, San Francisco, New York City, and Washington, D.C. That means a store's right to reject cash can depend on which side of a state or municipal boundary you're standing on. Before filing a complaint, check the law that applies to the particular business and transaction.

New York Has an Exception That May Surprise Shoppers

New York offers a particularly useful example of why cash acceptance laws don't necessarily protect every denomination. A statewide law that took effect in March 2026 generally requires covered food stores and retail establishments to accept cash payments.

But there's a catch. Under New York General Business Law § 396-ii, those businesses may refuse bills larger than $20. So a customer paying for groceries with a $10 or $20 bill has protections that don't necessarily extend to someone offering a $100 note. The law also includes exceptions for certain remote transactions and businesses that provide qualifying cash-to-prepaid-card machines.

New Jersey Takes a Different Approach

New Jersey also has a law protecting consumers who want to pay with cash. Under the state's cash acceptance legislation, covered retail sellers generally cannot require customers to use credit or prohibit cash payments. The law expressly requires covered businesses to accept legal tender, subject to applicable exceptions and legal requirements. That's different from New York's explicit exemption for bills above $20.

A customer facing a rejected $100 bill in New Jersey may therefore have a different legal argument than someone encountering the same situation in New York. Still, questions about counterfeit currency, making change, and the particular circumstances of a transaction may require additional consideration. Consumers who believe a retailer has violated state law can contact the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs.

Buying Groceries Isn't the Same as Paying an Existing Debt

This distinction is easy to overlook, but it matters. When you bring groceries to the checkout counter, you're generally proposing an exchange. If the store doesn't accept your payment method and the transaction hasn't been completed, you can usually leave without buying anything.

An existing debt is different. Suppose you already owe money under a loan agreement or another financial obligation. Federal law recognizes U.S. currency as legal tender for debts, but the consequences of offering cash can depend on contract terms, applicable law, and the nature of the obligation. That doesn't mean you can automatically force a mortgage company, utility provider, or other creditor to accept a stack of $100 bills in person. Payment agreements may specify where and how payments must be made. If a creditor refuses a payment you believe it is legally required to accept, document the attempted payment and seek guidance before missing a deadline. The legal tender statute is important, but it doesn't erase every other rule governing financial obligations.

Older $100 Bills Haven't Lost Their Value

Maybe you've found a few older $100 bills tucked away in a drawer or received one from a relative. The design looks different from the newer notes, and you wonder whether a cashier will accept it. There's good news: Genuine older-design Federal Reserve notes remain legal tender.

The U.S. Currency Education Program confirms that older and newer designs retain their face value regardless of when they were issued. An older $100 bill doesn't become worthless because it lacks the blue security ribbon found on newer designs. However, legal tender status and a retailer's obligation to accept a particular bill are separate questions. If you're having trouble spending an older note, your bank may be able to exchange it for newer currency or smaller denominations.

What if the Cashier Thinks Your Bill Is Fake?

Being told your money might be counterfeit can be embarrassing, especially when you're certain it's genuine. But cashiers don't always have the training or equipment to recognize every authentic bill. Modern $100 notes include security features such as a three-dimensional security ribbon, color-shifting ink, and a watermark. Older designs have different features, so checking only for elements found on newer notes can lead to confusion.

You can review the features of genuine currency through the government's U.S. Currency Education Program.

If an employee questions your bill, calmly ask whether a manager can examine it. Don't try to force the transaction. If necessary, visit your financial institution to have the note examined. And if you genuinely suspect a bill is counterfeit, don't attempt to spend it elsewhere.

Can a Business Refuse All Cash?

In places without applicable cash acceptance requirements, some private businesses may operate without accepting physical currency. That could mean a restaurant that accepts only cards, a ticketing operation that requires electronic payment, or a retail location that doesn't maintain a traditional cash register. Federal law generally allows these policies, but state and local protections can change the answer.

The debate also raises questions about accessibility. Not everyone has a credit card, and some consumers prefer cash to avoid debt, monitor spending, or limit the exposure of their financial information.

For older adults living on fixed incomes, cash can be an important budgeting tool. A cash-only spending envelope, for example, makes it easier to see exactly how much remains for groceries or other necessities. That's one reason cash acceptance laws have gained attention: They can help preserve access to everyday goods for consumers who don't want to rely entirely on electronic payments.

Self-Checkout Machines Can Have Different Payment Limits

You've probably encountered a self-checkout station that accepts cards but not cash. Does that mean the store is breaking the law? Not necessarily. A business might offer card-only self-checkout machines while maintaining staffed registers where cash payments are accepted. Whether that arrangement satisfies applicable law depends on the jurisdiction and how the business handles customers who want to pay with currency.

Some machines also accept cash but reject $50 or $100 bills because of their equipment settings or change-making limitations. Before assuming a store has refused cash altogether, ask whether another register can process the payment. If no reasonable cash payment option is available and local law requires one, the situation may warrant a complaint.

What Should You Do When a Store Refuses Your $100 Bill?

You don't need to turn a minor purchase into a confrontation. Start by asking whether the cashier can accept the bill or whether a manager has enough change. Sometimes the problem is simply that the register is short on smaller denominations. If the store has a posted policy and local law permits it, you'll likely need another payment method. But if you believe the refusal violates a state or local cash acceptance requirement, document what happened.

Write down the business name, location, date, and details of the policy. A photograph of a posted sign may also help. Then contact the appropriate state attorney general's office or consumer protection agency.

For example, New York consumers can report potential violations through the state attorney general's office. Don't walk out with merchandise simply because you offered cash. An unsuccessful attempt to pay doesn't give you ownership of unpaid goods.

Carrying Smaller Bills Can Prevent an Unnecessary Hassle

Even when you have the legal right to pay with cash, having smaller denominations can make everyday transactions easier. A $100 bill is useful for carrying a substantial amount of money without a bulky wallet. It's less convenient when you need to buy a $3 cup of coffee or pay for a small purchase at a neighborhood store.

Consider keeping a mix of $5, $10, and $20 bills available, particularly when traveling or visiting unfamiliar businesses. If you're withdrawing cash from a bank, ask whether the teller can provide smaller denominations rather than giving you everything in hundreds.

You may also want a backup payment method for situations where cash isn't accepted or a machine is temporarily unavailable. For consumers who rely on cash to control spending, that doesn't mean abandoning the system. It simply means preparing for the occasional payment restriction.

Your $100 Bill Is Real Money, but Location Matters

A genuine $100 bill doesn't lose its value because a store refuses to accept it. The real issue is whether that particular business is legally required to take it. Federal law recognizes American currency as legal tender but generally leaves private retailers free to establish payment policies. State and local laws can impose additional requirements, and some specifically allow stores to reject denominations above $20. Knowing the difference can save you an argument at the checkout counter and help you recognize when a business may actually be violating consumer protection rules.

Have you ever tried to pay with a $100 bill and been turned away? Do you think stores should be required to accept all genuine U.S. currency?

Drew Blankenship

Drew Blankenship is a seasoned personal finance and lifestyle writer with more than a decade of professional writing experience crafting clear, actionable advice that helps savers and investors over 40 protect their wealth and make smarter everyday decisions. His bylines appear regularly on SavingAdvice, CleverDude, and other respected outlets, where he draws on deep industry knowledge to deliver practical insights on cost control, smart spending, and long-term financial security.

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