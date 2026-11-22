Medicare Part D Premiums 2027: The Check To Run By Dec. 7
|Plan (national average)
|2026 monthly premium
|2027 monthly premium
|Yearly increase if you stay
|AARP Medicare Rx Preferred
|$126.00
|$204.50
|$942
|Humana Premier Rx
|$119.60
|$137.40
|$214
|Wellcare Classic
|$8.60
|$10.90
|$28
Premiums vary by region, sometimes a lot. KFF reports the AARP Preferred plan ranges from $136.70 to $264.50 a month depending on where you live. Your plan's own 2027 materials or website show your actual figure.The math: premium plus what you'd pay at the pharmacy
The mistake is comparing premiums alone, or deductibles alone. What matters is the yearly total: 12 months of premium, plus what you'd pay for your drugs (the deductible and copays or coinsurance), up to the $2,400 cap. The cap covers what you spend on covered drugs, so premiums sit on top of it.
That gives you two shortcuts.
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If your drugs are expensive enough to hit the cap in any plan, the premium decides. Say a parent takes a brand-name drug that pushes them past $2,400 in out-of-pocket costs in either plan. Their pharmacy spending tops out at $2,400 no matter which plan they're in, as long as the drug is on the plan's list of covered drugs. Staying in a plan at $204.50 a month costs $2,454 in premiums plus $2,400, or $4,854. A plan at $16 a month (the national average KFF lists for Humana Basic Rx) costs $192 plus $2,400, or $2,592. The difference, $2,262, is entirely premium.
If your drugs are cheap, check the deductible against the premium gap. Nearly every stand-alone plan has a deductible in 2027; KFF finds 99.8% of enrollees are in one, averaging $643. Even the maximum deductible costs at most $700 a year. Spread over 12 months, that's about $58 a month. So if a lower-premium plan costs more than $58 a month less than your current one, it comes out ahead even if you pay the entire deductible, before you compare copays.
Here's a light user, with assumptions spelled out. Suppose the plan-negotiated price of their drugs adds up to $1,200 a year. In a $16-a-month plan with a $700 deductible and 25% coinsurance after that, they'd pay $192 in premiums, $700 toward the deductible and $125 in coinsurance, about $1,017 in total. In a $204.50 plan, even with no deductible and the same 25% coinsurance, they'd pay $2,454 in premiums plus $300 at the pharmacy, about $2,754. These are illustrative numbers, not quotes for any specific plan; the comparison tool gives you the real ones.Where this goes awry
The drug has to be covered. The $2,400 cap and the copays apply to drugs on the plan's formulary. A cheap plan that doesn't cover a key prescription can cost far more than it saves. Enter every drug, at the dose you take.
Pharmacies matter. Medicare's guide to joining a plan says to ask your doctors and pharmacies whether they're in network with the plan.
Medicare Advantage works differently. The premium jump is concentrated in stand-alone plans. KFF projects drug premiums in Medicare Advantage plans will average $9 a month in 2027, up less than $2. If your parent is in a Medicare Advantage plan, their review looks at the whole plan (network, medical costs and drugs), not just the drug premium.
Spreading costs doesn't lower them. Medicare's Prescription Payment Plan lets you pay your drug costs in monthly installments instead of at the pharmacy, at no charge. Medicare's own page says it“doesn't save you money or lower your drug costs.” It helps with cash flow, which can matter in January, when a $700 deductible lands all at once.The deadline is real
Medicare's open enrollment page says open enrollment runs October 15 through December 7, and changes take effect January 1 (the plan must get your enrollment request by December 7). CMS says people who want to keep their current coverage generally don't need to re-enroll, which is exactly why a premium increase slips through.
Missing it has a long tail. Medicare's enrollment-period table limits the January-to-March window to people already in a Medicare Advantage plan. If you're in Original Medicare with a stand-alone drug plan, outside of a special enrollment situation, December 7 is your chance to change plans for 2027.Your next step Check the current plan's 2027 figures in its mailings or on its website: the monthly premium and the deductible. List every prescription with its dose and how often it's filled, plus the pharmacy used. Run the comparison at Medicare/plan-compare. Medicare says adding all the drugs you take regularly gives the most accurate monthly and yearly cost estimate for each plan. Sort by total yearly cost, not premium. Apply the two shortcuts. If the drugs hit the cap anywhere, pick the cheapest premium among plans that cover them. If not, check whether the premium savings beat the deductible. Get a second opinion for free if it's complicated. Medicare points people to their State Health Insurance Assistance Program, which offers free counseling and isn't connected to any insurance company. You can also call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). Enroll by December 7. Medicare says you can select“Enroll” for the plan you want at Medicare/plan-compare.
Doing this for a parent protects your own plan, too. A $942 premium increase for a parent on a fixed income often becomes a family problem, and it's one you can fix in an evening.Sources Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Programs Expected to Remain Stable in 2027 (Sept. 28, 2026) Medicare, How much does Medicare drug coverage cost? Medicare, Open Enrollment Medicare, Joining a plan Medicare, What's the Medicare Prescription Payment Plan? KFF, Medicare Part D Premiums and Cost Sharing in 2027 (Oct. 30, 2026) KFF, CMS's Decision to End Temporary Subsidies to Medicare's Stand-Alone Drug Plans Could Mean Larger Premium Increases for Some Beneficiaries Next Year (July 29, 2026)
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