(MENAFN- Thousandaire) > If you, a parent or anyone whose money you help manage has a stand-alone Medicare drug plan, the 2027 premium may be a lot higher than this year's, and doing nothing locks it in. The fix takes about half an hour: price your current plan against two or three cheaper ones on Medicare's own comparison tool, using the drugs you actually take, before open enrollment closes on Dec. 7. Here's why this year is different, and the simple math that tells you whether switching is worth it. Two averages, two very different stories The government's headline number looks calm. In its September 28 release on the 2027 plans, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said the average monthly premium for stand-alone prescription drug plans is projected to rise less than $1, from $35.09 in 2026 to $36 in 2027. An independent analysis of the same plan data tells a different story. KFF's October 30 analysis projects the average stand-alone premium will rise to $51 in 2027, up 50% from $34, if current enrollees keep their plans. KFF notes that CMS“did not explain the method used in the calculation,” and that its own figure assumes nobody switches, so the real average will likely come in lower. The gap between those numbers is the whole point. The CMS average is based on where people are enrolled now. KFF's asks what happens to the people who stay put. If you're one of them, the second number is yours. What changed for 2027 Three changes stack up. A premium subsidy ended. For 2025 and 2026, CMS ran a temporary demonstration that lowered stand-alone premiums and capped how much they could rise in a year, at $50 a month for 2026. According to KFF's summary of the decision, CMS announced in July that the demonstration would end after 2026. With the cap gone, some plans raised premiums by more than $50. Zero-premium plans disappeared. KFF counts more than 4 million people currently in stand-alone plans that charge no premium and finds that no zero-premium stand-alone plans are available in 2027. Everyone in one of those plans will pay something next year. The deductible and the cap both rose. Medicare's drug coverage cost page says no plan may have a deductible above $700 in 2027 (up from $615), and that the out-of-pocket cap on covered drugs rises to $2,400 (from $2,100). Among people in stand-alone plans who don't get Extra Help, KFF estimates 76% (10.4 million) will pay a higher premium in 2027 if they keep their current plan, and 2.4 million will see an increase of more than $50 a month. How big the jump can be The swings among the large national plans are wide. Using the national averages in KFF's analysis:

Plan (national average) 2026 monthly premium 2027 monthly premium Yearly increase if you stay AARP Medicare Rx Preferred $126.00 $204.50 $942 Humana Premier Rx $119.60 $137.40 $214 Wellcare Classic $8.60 $10.90 $28

Premiums vary by region, sometimes a lot. KFF reports the AARP Preferred plan ranges from $136.70 to $264.50 a month depending on where you live. Your plan's own 2027 materials or website show your actual figure.

The math: premium plus what you'd pay at the pharmacy

The mistake is comparing premiums alone, or deductibles alone. What matters is the yearly total: 12 months of premium, plus what you'd pay for your drugs (the deductible and copays or coinsurance), up to the $2,400 cap. The cap covers what you spend on covered drugs, so premiums sit on top of it.

That gives you two shortcuts.

If your drugs are expensive enough to hit the cap in any plan, the premium decides. Say a parent takes a brand-name drug that pushes them past $2,400 in out-of-pocket costs in either plan. Their pharmacy spending tops out at $2,400 no matter which plan they're in, as long as the drug is on the plan's list of covered drugs. Staying in a plan at $204.50 a month costs $2,454 in premiums plus $2,400, or $4,854. A plan at $16 a month (the national average KFF lists for Humana Basic Rx) costs $192 plus $2,400, or $2,592. The difference, $2,262, is entirely premium. If your drugs are cheap, check the deductible against the premium gap. Nearly every stand-alone plan has a deductible in 2027; KFF finds 99.8% of enrollees are in one, averaging $643. Even the maximum deductible costs at most $700 a year. Spread over 12 months, that's about $58 a month. So if a lower-premium plan costs more than $58 a month less than your current one, it comes out ahead even if you pay the entire deductible, before you compare copays.

Here's a light user, with assumptions spelled out. Suppose the plan-negotiated price of their drugs adds up to $1,200 a year. In a $16-a-month plan with a $700 deductible and 25% coinsurance after that, they'd pay $192 in premiums, $700 toward the deductible and $125 in coinsurance, about $1,017 in total. In a $204.50 plan, even with no deductible and the same 25% coinsurance, they'd pay $2,454 in premiums plus $300 at the pharmacy, about $2,754. These are illustrative numbers, not quotes for any specific plan; the comparison tool gives you the real ones.

Where this goes awry

The drug has to be covered. The $2,400 cap and the copays apply to drugs on the plan's formulary. A cheap plan that doesn't cover a key prescription can cost far more than it saves. Enter every drug, at the dose you take.

Pharmacies matter. Medicare's guide to joining a plan says to ask your doctors and pharmacies whether they're in network with the plan.

Medicare Advantage works differently. The premium jump is concentrated in stand-alone plans. KFF projects drug premiums in Medicare Advantage plans will average $9 a month in 2027, up less than $2. If your parent is in a Medicare Advantage plan, their review looks at the whole plan (network, medical costs and drugs), not just the drug premium.

Spreading costs doesn't lower them. Medicare's Prescription Payment Plan lets you pay your drug costs in monthly installments instead of at the pharmacy, at no charge. Medicare's own page says it“doesn't save you money or lower your drug costs.” It helps with cash flow, which can matter in January, when a $700 deductible lands all at once.

The deadline is real

Medicare's open enrollment page says open enrollment runs October 15 through December 7, and changes take effect January 1 (the plan must get your enrollment request by December 7). CMS says people who want to keep their current coverage generally don't need to re-enroll, which is exactly why a premium increase slips through.

Missing it has a long tail. Medicare's enrollment-period table limits the January-to-March window to people already in a Medicare Advantage plan. If you're in Original Medicare with a stand-alone drug plan, outside of a special enrollment situation, December 7 is your chance to change plans for 2027.

Your next stepin its mailings or on its website: the monthly premium and the deductible.with its dose and how often it's filled, plus the pharmacy used.Medicare says adding all the drugs you take regularly gives the most accurate monthly and yearly cost estimate for each plan. Sort by total yearly cost, not premium.If the drugs hit the cap anywhere, pick the cheapest premium among plans that cover them. If not, check whether the premium savings beat the deductible.Medicare points people to their State Health Insurance Assistance Program, which offers free counseling and isn't connected to any insurance company. You can also call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).Medicare says you can select“Enroll” for the plan you want at Medicare/plan-compare.

Doing this for a parent protects your own plan, too. A $942 premium increase for a parent on a fixed income often becomes a family problem, and it's one you can fix in an evening.

Sources Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Programs Expected to Remain Stable in 2027 (Sept. 28, 2026) Medicare, How much does Medicare drug coverage cost? Medicare, Open Enrollment Medicare, Joining a plan Medicare, What's the Medicare Prescription Payment Plan? KFF, Medicare Part D Premiums and Cost Sharing in 2027 (Oct. 30, 2026) KFF, CMS's Decision to End Temporary Subsidies to Medicare's Stand-Alone Drug Plans Could Mean Larger Premium Increases for Some Beneficiaries Next Year (July 29, 2026)



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