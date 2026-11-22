MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A retirement account can look totally healthy on a computer screen while the paperwork behind it tells a different story. Perhaps your employer calculated contributions incorrectly, overlooked an eligible employee, or recorded compensation incorrectly. These administrative mistakes can affect retirement savings, even when nobody intended to do anything wrong.

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The IRS has updated its rules for correcting mistakes in employer-sponsored retirement plans. The changes, announced October 22, 2026, give employers more flexibility to repair certain problems without seeking advance IRS approval. That could help employees whose retirement plans contain errors that have lingered in administrative records.

There is one catch: the new rules primarily help employers and plan administrators, not individual workers trying to edit their own 401(k) accounts. Knowing what the changes cover can help employees ask better questions when their account history looks suspicious.

A 401(k) statement shows the money your account holds. It does not necessarily reveal whether your employer followed the plan's rules along the way. Take, for example, a worker who earns a salary and contributes 6% of each paycheck. The employer promises a matching contribution, but its payroll system uses the wrong compensation figure. The employee sees regular deposits and assumes everything works correctly. Unfortunately, the account may receive less employer money than the plan requires.

Other problems can involve employees who qualify for a plan but never receive enrollment opportunities, incorrect contribution calculations, missed salary deferrals, or improperly administered plan loans. Some mistakes affect one employee. Others involve entire groups. The IRS calls its correction framework the Employee Plans Compliance Resolution System, or EPCRS. It gives employers ways to fix failures while preserving a retirement plan's favorable tax treatment. The updated guidance, Revenue Procedure 2026-34, replaces the previous consolidated procedure, Revenue Procedure 2021-30.

That framework matters because a bookkeeping error does not automatically mean an employee loses the money. Depending on the problem, the employer may need to make corrective contributions, adjust account balances, or take other steps to restore the benefits employees should have received.

The biggest development involves the IRS Self-Correction Program. Previously, certain errors required more restrictive correction procedures or an application for IRS approval. The expanded framework gives employers greater flexibility to correct eligible inadvertent failures themselves. That can include certain mistakes involving plan documents, employee eligibility, demographic requirements, and participant loans. The rules also remove the requirement that certain qualified plans and 403(b) plans hold a favorable determination letter before using self-correction.

There is a practical advantage here. An employer that discovers an administrative mistake may have a route to fix it without paying an IRS application fee or waiting for formal approval. However, self-correction does not mean employers can simply change a spreadsheet and declare victory.

The employer must meet eligibility requirements, use an appropriate correction method, and maintain supporting documentation. The IRS also excludes certain failures from self-correction, including egregious conduct and situations involving diversion or misuse of plan assets.

The updated rules also clarify how quickly employers should correct eligible inadvertent failures. Generally, the correction must happen within a reasonable period after the employer identifies the problem. The IRS provides a useful timing standard: correction by the later of the end of the third plan year following the year of the failure or 18 months after identification qualifies as occurring within a reasonable period.

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That gives employers a more defined window, although it does not create permission to ignore a discovered mistake until the deadline approaches. Some failures have separate correction requirements, and the appropriate deadline depends on the circumstances. Think about a company that discovers an incorrect contribution calculation from an earlier year. Its administrators cannot assume that every mistake receives the same generous correction period. They must identify the failure, determine which rules apply, and calculate the appropriate remedy.

If an employer waits until an IRS examination begins, its options may narrow. The updated procedure allows certain self-corrections during an examination, but only under specified conditions.

Automatic enrollment creates another potential headache. An employee may qualify for a 401(k), yet payroll never starts the required deductions. Perhaps an enrollment file failed to transfer, or someone entered an incorrect eligibility date.

The updated procedure incorporates SECURE 2.0 provisions that preserve a correction safe harbor for certain missed employee deferrals. It also removes the previous December 31, 2023, expiration date for that correction method. Under qualifying circumstances, an employer can correct certain missed deferrals without making the usual corrective contribution for the missed employee contributions. However, the employer must satisfy applicable conditions, including participant notification requirements and rules concerning corrective matching contributions.

The updated guidance also extends this method to certain SEP and SIMPLE IRA arrangements and terminated employees. That last detail matters because leaving a company should not automatically end the employer's responsibility to address an eligible mistake.

The IRS also clarified how retirement plans handle inadvertent benefit overpayments. This issue can become particularly uncomfortable for retirees who discover that their plan paid them more than its rules allowed.

SECURE 2.0 generally removes the requirement for a plan to recover certain inadvertent overpayments. Employers may still seek repayment, subject to applicable restrictions, but the correction framework no longer automatically requires recovery in every eligible situation.

There are exceptions. Certain overpayments involving statutory contribution or benefit limits still require corrective treatment. The rules also address what happens when recipients keep overpaid money and how certain distributions qualify for rollover treatment. For retirees, this is a welcome reminder that an administrative mistake does not automatically create an immediate repayment obligation. However, anyone who receives a notice about an overpayment should examine the explanation carefully. The plan's circumstances and the type of error determine which protections apply.

The new IRS procedure primarily governs employers and retirement plan administrators. Employees cannot use the Self-Correction Program to repair their own account records. Still, workers can help identify problems before they grow.

Start with the basics:

Compare paycheck deductions with the employee contributions shown in your 401(k) account. Check whether employer matching contributions follow the formula described in your plan documents. Review your contribution history after a promotion, salary change, or change in employment status. Check your enrollment date and eligibility if you recently joined the company. Report unexplained gaps, incorrect deposits, or unexpected loan activity to the plan administrator.

Pay particular attention to employer matching contributions. Someone who contributes regularly may assume the company automatically deposits its promised match. Yet eligibility rules, compensation definitions, matching formulas, and payroll timing can affect the calculation. If something looks wrong, request a written explanation from the plan administrator. Ask which plan provisions apply, whether the administrator identified an error, and what correction the company plans to make.

The IRS also expects employers using self-correction to retain documentation. That documentation should identify the error, affected employees, discovery date, correction method, and steps taken to prevent another occurrence. Employees generally do not need to file paperwork with the IRS themselves.

A growing 401(k) balance makes retirement saving feel wonderfully straightforward. Unfortunately, the administrative machinery behind that number can make mistakes, sometimes for years before anyone notices. Revenue Procedure 2026-34 gives employers additional ways to correct eligible failures without unnecessary IRS involvement. It does not guarantee that every error qualifies for self-correction, nor does it promise an automatic payment to affected employees.

For workers, the practical lesson involves checking contribution records and questioning unexplained discrepancies. A small payroll mistake can affect years of contributions and potential investment growth. Employers now have clearer correction options, but employees still benefit from knowing what their plans actually promise.

Has your employer ever corrected a retirement contribution or matching error? What happened, and how long did it take to resolve? That's a workplace experience other savers could learn from.