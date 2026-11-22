MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 23 (IANS) Former White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel on Sunday urged incoming Democratic majorities in Congress to roll back tariff increases, raise the federal minimum wage to $20 an hour by 2030 and pursue sweeping ethics changes.

Speaking on ABC's This Week, Emanuel presented the three priorities as a way for Democrats to deliver tangible improvements after their midterm election victory, arguing that the measures could attract Republican support.

“Both in style and substance, deliver change fast and furious,” he said.

Emanuel linked tariff reductions and the wage proposal to affordability, while calling for restrictions on financial activities by public officials. His recommendations were directed at Democratic leaders; he did not present an agreed congressional package or identify a tariff-repeal bill.

“All of those would go to affordability, as well as the corruption. And to me, they all pass bipartisan,” he said.

The former Chicago mayor and US ambassador to Japan said Democrats who had won Republican-held districts needed to demonstrate that they could deliver practical results and work across party lines.

On wages, his proposed $20 federal floor would represent a substantial increase from the existing $7.25 hourly minimum for covered, non-exempt workers. The federal rate has remained at that level since July 24, 2009. Where applicable state law requires a higher minimum, workers are entitled to the higher rate, according to the US Department of Labor.

Emanuel's ethics proposals included banning stock trading and participation in prediction markets across the three branches of government, requiring blind trusts, introducing age or term limits and restricting foreign money received by officials during and after government service.

He had outlined similar proposals in prepared remarks for an economic address at Carnegie Mellon University on November 16. That text specified blind trusts for officials with a net worth above $1 million and a ban on foreign gifts and investment while they serve and for at least two years afterwards.

The proposals would face different legal requirements. Adding age or term limits for members of Congress would require constitutional change, rather than passage of an ordinary statute, under Supreme Court precedent on qualifications for congressional service.

Carnegie Mellon said Emanuel's Pittsburgh address focused on restoring trust in government, reforming taxes, improving education, expanding energy supply and strengthening competition with China.

The university described his plan as aiming to create six million to eight million jobs and achieve annual economic growth of about 3 per cent. Those were Emanuel's stated goals, rather than an independently assessed forecast.

On Sunday, Emanuel urged Democrats to concentrate on voters' living standards rather than internal disputes over leadership positions.

“Chuck Schumer is a friend as is Chris Van Hollen, but this is not what people voted for,” he said.“They voted to get their lives better, not yours.”